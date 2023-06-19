Under sweltering conditions, athletes of John Kyrle High School rose to the challenge during the Hereford and Worcester County Schools Track and Field Championships held in Stourport.
Romerleigh Parker emerged as the day’s star performer, bagging a golden trifecta and setting personal bests across three events. Demonstrating versatility, she claimed gold in the junior girls’ high jump, recording an impressive 1.46 meters. Romerleigh followed up her high-flying success with silver medals in both the 75m hurdles with a 12.7 seconds personal best and the long jump with a leap of 4.40 meters.
Similarly, Dylan Menhennet made his mark in the senior boys’ hammer throw, clinching gold with a personal best throw of 51.72 meters. Dylan now has his eyes set on the English Schools Hammer title at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham at the end of June.
The junior boys’ discus saw Ben Anderson Kirby walk away with a silver medal and a personal best throw of 28.63 meters. Ben Husband earned his silver in the inter-boys triple jump, leaping a personal best of 11.23 meters. Both Bens join Romerleigh in representing the county at the forthcoming Inter-Regional Mason Trophy in Stoke.
Year 10 students Darcy Jones and Noah Meek showcased their prowess by securing bronze medals. Darcy triumphed in the inter-girls 800m while Noah, with a new personal best of 5.32 meters, clinched bronze in the inter-boys’ triple jump.
James Ellis delivered an exceptional performance on the track, notching up two personal bests in the 300m and 200m races. He timed 40.00 seconds and 25.8 seconds respectively. Meanwhile, Liam Shekyls sliced a substantial seven seconds off his personal best in the junior boys’ 1500m, finishing with a time of 4 minutes and 59 seconds.
Unfortunately, torrential rain and a flooded track prematurely ended the day, cancelling the javelin competition and relays. Despite this damp ending, the event was a tremendous display of athletics and a testament to the burgeoning talents at John Kyrle High School.