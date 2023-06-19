Romerleigh Parker emerged as the day’s star performer, bagging a golden trifecta and setting personal bests across three events. Demonstrating versatility, she claimed gold in the junior girls’ high jump, recording an impressive 1.46 meters. Romerleigh followed up her high-flying success with silver medals in both the 75m hurdles with a 12.7 seconds personal best and the long jump with a leap of 4.40 meters.