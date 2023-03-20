John Kyrle High School’s Year 7 netball team had an exhilarating time this week when they played two games against Kingstone.
The Pink team, led by captain Livia Hole and player of the match Daisy Jones, got off to a cracking start with some quick passes and a solid defence from Luchia Massebo Walker and Evie Aston.
The home team maintained their lead throughout the match and ended up with a well-deserved 10-1 win.
The Green team faced a tougher challenge as they experimented with new combinations and positions.
Despite a solid defence from captain Kitty McCarthy, Kingstone’s defence put pressure on the JK shooters.
However, shooters Maddison Ablett, Niamh and Evie Hartley rose to the challenge, and the team emerged victorious with a three-nil win.
The matches were an excellent opportunity for the Year 7s to put into practice the skills they have been learning in training.
The John Kyrle High School netball teams showed great teamwork and determination throughout both games, and the school community is incredibly proud of their two solid wins.