The Herefordshire Values Games is an annual event eagerly anticipated by sports enthusiasts and young athletes alike. This year, on Tuesday 28th March, 15 talented Year 9 Sports Leaders from John Kyrle High School were selected to represent their institution and assist in running the exhilarating Primary Sportshall Athletics event at Herefordshire Leisure Centre. The event focused on promoting the School Games values of determination, self-belief, and honesty.
The day began bright and early for the dedicated sports leaders, who convened at their school at 8am. Upon arriving at the leisure centre by 9am, they received their official leaders’ t-shirts and underwent training on how to effectively manage the event. Eddie Parson, the organiser of the sportshall athletics, expressed his admiration for the leaders’ enthusiastic response and commitment to their roles.
Twelve primary school teams participated in an array of exciting activities, including relays, chest passes, vertical jumps, speed bounces, standing long jumps, and five strides. The sports leaders expertly managed each event and meticulously recorded the scores. Peter Murphy and Harry Mutlow were entrusted with the responsibility of collating the results on a spreadsheet and tallying the final scores.
In a unique twist, the sports leaders also awarded points based on the three core values, culminating in the presentation of a trophy to the primary school that amassed the most points in these categories.
Despite some of the sports leaders initially feeling out of their comfort zone, they rose to the challenge and contributed significantly to the seamless execution of the event. Their admirable attitude, enthusiasm, and engagement with the primary school pupils did not go unnoticed, as the primary teachers offered high praise for their efforts.