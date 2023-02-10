John Kyrle High School year 8 football team took the field on February 7 with a mission: to bring home their first victory. The tension was palpable as the players from both teams took their positions, ready to showcase their skills and determination.
It was a match to remember for the JKHS team, as they celebrated their first win with a final score of 2-0 versus Whitecross, with goals scored by Oli Jenkins and Josh Bailey. The team’s hard work and determination paid off, and they made their school proud.