ROSS Juniors men returned to winning ways in midweek to briefly return to the top of North Gloucestershire Division Two.
But victory 24 hours later by local rivals Lydbrook 2nds saw the village outfit reclaim top spot by a point, although the town team have a game in hand.
With both sides set to play each other at Lydbrook on Tuesday night after a weekend fixture for Juniors, that April 25 game is shaping up to be a title decider.
Juniors won 3-0 away to Viney St Swithins 2nds on Tuesday night (April 18) to bounce back from a hugely disappointing 5-1 George Sandoe Cup home semi-final defeat at the hands of Lydney Town B - their first loss of the season.
Ross started very well and pushed Viney on the back foot continually to create several chances.
And on the half-hour some lovely passing football set up Ben Scotford who swept his shot over the keeper to make it 1-0.
Viney came out with a change of shape after the break and pushed forward, with Juniors needing two great blocks from Carl Roberts and some fine defending from Sam Thorne, Jonathan Woodward and Sam Maher to keep them out.
Ross weathered the storm, but it stayed a one-goal game until the last five minutes when Thorne sent Florin Crainic through to make it 2-0 with a fine finish.
And two minutes later Ollie Phillips played the ball to Crainic who in turn found Scotford to fire home his second to round off the victory.
Athletic were in action the following night away to Soudley 2nds and made no mistake winning 4-0 to go back top.
Saturday (April 22) sees Juniors have a chance to reclaim top spot with a trip to face basement boys Milkwall 2nds before Tuesday’s mouthwatering top-two clash.
Elsewhere in midweek, Longhope also went fourth with a 3-1 win away to Mushet & Coalway 2nds, Jamie Baker, Patrick Cuthbert and Dwane Morris on the scoresheet.