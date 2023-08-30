WOMEN’s Super League legend Kerys Harrop coached, chatted and signed autographs as hundreds attended the Ross Juniors FC season-launching open day on Saturday.
The former Spurs and Birmingham star, who set the record for WSL appearances in April before retiring, hosted lots of sessions for the youngsters that were a balance of fun drills, team games and new skills. She also left an abundance of Tottenham Hotspur kit for the club to use in future competitions.
A club spokesperson said: “A massive thank you to our brilliant army of volunteers for putting on an excellent club day. It was a joy to see so many pitches being used and so many people from kids to adults playing.
“The 3v3 courts were a great hit, thanks to Gloucester Arsenal Supporters for the penalty shoot out, the fantastic goalies and the absolutely exceptional ambassador for the female game Kerys Harrop for our coaching.
“Thank you also to Ross Rugby club for the use of the wrong shaped balls!
“The club shop, raffle and stalls did superbly and the awesome volunteers in the clubhouse did not have a break from first thing in the morning. Thanks everyone for being part of our club and to the visiting teams.”
The day ended with the men’s team serving up a 7-1 masterclass to launch their league season as they beat visitors Staunton & Corse.
Thanks to the turn out, the club also welcomed its newest team of enthusiastic young U6 youngsters.
“All of the boys are going into Year 1 and were great fun to coach and keen to learn new skills and make new friends,” added the club. “The U6s will attend Saturday club alongside specific U6 training as we get them ready for tournaments and entering the league next season as U7s.”