Ross Juniors FC have been named Herefordshire FA Grassroots Football Award Winners winning the Positive Football Environment Award.
The club hosts Pan disability sessions and ‘Slipper football’ sessions at care homes and day centres as part of its community outreach.
Announcing the award, the club posted: “Congratulations to Gareth (Nutt) who as part of a team with Jim, Bridie, Tony and others have delivered our brilliant Community Outreach programme. The work they do has been truly inspirational and is making such a difference.
By developing a ‘Community Outreach Programme’, Ross Juniors FC has been true to its inclusive philosophy by creating opportunities for members of the community not ordinarily able to access a mainstream football environment.
“Using support networks within schools, the community, care homes and day centres, the club has enabled people to access a structured footballing opportunity which is appropriate for them.
“This includes initiatives such as PAN Disability Football, which engages adults and young people with disabilities.
“Similarly, young people who may have confidence or mental health issues which hitherto has limited their involvement in playing the game are also supported by the programme.
“Partnerships with Care Homes, Day Centres and Dementia Groups offer residents and participants ‘Slipper Football’; football based activities that accept that the elderly residents are limited in their involvement by underlying medical and mobility conditions.
“The visits to care homes, day centres and breakfast clubs also provide the coaches with opportunities for supporting residents with dementia by sharing stories and reminiscing. Well done team and keep up the good work.”
Meanwhile, Juniors’ men didn’t disappoint on the pitch on Saturday, beating Broadwell Amateurs A 8-2 away in North Gloucestershire One.
Ben Scotford smashed a hat-trick, and their were solo efforts for Kieran Young, Callum Trotman, Sam Thorne, Jamie Green and Florin Crainic.
Newent Town bounced back from a 5-3 midweek Floodlit Cup loss to Lydney to win 3-2 at home in Hellenic League One on Saturday, Tyler Weir, Ollie Thompson and Mateusz Klich with the goals.
Lydbrook 1sts won 4-1 at Staunton & Corse on Gloucestershire Northern Two, while Howle Hill beat derby visitors Huntley 3-2 in North Gloucestershire Premier, Joe Thomas with a brace for the victors, and Brad Taylor with two consolations.
Mitcheldean drew 2-2 at home to Westbury in NG1, Sam Dowle with both, while long hope won 3-2 at home to Lydney B in NG 2, Steve Clark with a brace and Dan Morgan with one.
Ross Juniors Women tasted victory as well, downing hosts Cinderford Ladies 3-0 in their first ever game in the Herefordshire Women’s League.
The Ross side, the majority who are players who have come through the club pathway, were only playing in their second ever game as a team.
A great ball from Scarlett Wood found Bea Zuka, who on her debut for the women’s section, scored to make it 1-0 to Ross. The defence held firm, and Micah Walker was calm and collected in goal.
In the second half, Ross stepped up a gear and grabbed a second goal through captain Macy Walker on 57 minutes with a superb top bin 25 yard strike.
And with 15 minutes to go, Hollie Mace with a trademark 30 yarder made it 3-0 to Ross.
Ross Ladies rued several missed chances against a very strong Westfields side in atrocious wet conditions on Sunday and found themselves 4-1 down at half time.
The visitors were very clinical with their finishing as the hosts spurned many opportunities.
Ross regrouped at the break and dug in to pull two goals back to make the final score score 4-3 to Westfields, with the Juniors scorers Danie Ward with a brace and Jess Moroney.