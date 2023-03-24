MONMOUTH Town slipped to an agonising 11th straight loss at home to table toppers Risca United, with the visitors scoring the winner in the 90th minute.
Arthur Furness put the league leaders 1-0 up on 21 minutes, but Jacob Perrella hauled the Kingfishers back level five minutes after the break.
Town were in sight of the line to secure a morale-boosting draw only for Lewis Ellis to fire the winner and break home hearts right on time with a great strike.
The result leaves Town third from bottom of Ardal South East, four points behind Newport City and Tredegar Town.
Earlier, a double header at the Sports Ground had seen Monmouth’s 2nds also downed 6-0 by Risca 2nds in the FAW Cymru South East Reserves League.
Chepstow Town’s Ardal League visit to Trethomas Bluebirds was postponed on Saturday, but near neighbours Caldicot won 5-2 at home to basement boys RTB Ebbw Vale to go fourth.
The Swans led 5-0 after 65 minutes, their goals coming from Sam Swann, Paul Donoghue, an own goal, Ben Burns and Laurent Ngunjoh, before RTB salvaged some pride with two late replies.
Chepstow’s 2nds won 1-0 at home to Abergavenny Town, while Undy 2nds won 2-0 at Croesyceiliog.
Monmouth’s third-placed Rockfield Rovers fought out an epic 5-5 draw at home to basement side Caldicot Castle in East Gwent One.
And Undy Athletic 3rds did Rovers a favour downing fourth-placed visitors Portskewett & Sudbrook 3-1, while the table top battle between leaders Underwood and second-placed Sudbrook CC ended honours even at 1-1.
Only the two basement boys played in East Two, Severn Tunnel getting the better of bottom side hosts Caldicot Castle 2nds 3-0.
In the Fishwick Cup, Chepstow Town 3rds beat visitors Underwood 2nds 7-3, while Sudbrook CC 2nds saw off Tintern Abbey 9-3 at home.
Ieaun Frost scored twice for Redbrook Rovers at home to Soudley in North Gloucestershire One, but the Foresters took the points 4-2.
And hosts Staunton & Corse A had too much firepower for Rovers’ 2nds, winning 4-1 in Division 3 with Logan Griffiths scoring the consolation.
Meanwhile Usk Town 2nds still have a single point at the bottom of Gwent Central One after being beaten 6-0 at home by second-placed Pontypool Town.
Fixtures this Saturday (March 25) include – Monmouth Town 2nds v Newport City 2nds, Chepstow Town v Goytre, Undy v Blaenavon Blues, Abergavenny Town 2nds v Caldicot Town 2nds, Undy 2nds v Chepstow Town 2nds, Trinant v Thornwell R&W, Usk Town v PILCS, Caldicot Town 3rds v Underwood, Rockfield Rovers v Sudbrook CC, Caldicot Castle 2nds v Sudbrook CC 2nds, Portskewett & Sudbrook 2nds v Chepstow Town 3rds, Tintern Abbey v Thornwell R&W 2nds, Underwood 2nds v Severn Tunnel, Lydbrook Athletic A v Redbrook Rovers 2nds.
Abergavenny Town host Ynyshir Albions this Friday (March 24) night.