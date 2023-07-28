THE Kingfishers will be hoping to start the new competitive season in style with a Welsh Cup qualifying trip to play Abercarn United tomorrow (Saturday, July 29, kick-off 2pm).
Three friendly defeats in a row - to Barry Town United (5-0), Newport County Academy (3-0) and Lydbrook Athletic (4-1) - plus the sudden departure of 1st XI coach Steve Davies after the Lydbrook loss, haven't been ideal preparation.
But Monmouth Town will be hoping to hit the ground running at the Abercarn Welfare ground before beginning their new league campaign in the Gwent Premier division.
The Kingfishers were drawn at home, but are having to travel as the Sports Ground is unavailable until the cricket season concludes.