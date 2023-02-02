THE Kingfishers suffered a cruel last-minute blow at Newport City Stadium in Saturday’s Ardal South East clash, as the hosts scored the only goal right at the death.
Elliott Ford had a chance to put Monmouth in front from the penalty spot 10 minutes from time but couldn’t convert, although the hosts had most of the chances across the 90 minutes.
It was a sixth straight loss for Town, who slip to 10th and next meet Undy at home on Saturday (February 4), kick-off 2pm.
Chepstow Town also fell to a 3-0 loss under the floodlights on Friday night in another county derby at Goytre. Last season’s Ardal South East golden boot winner Chris Ham fired home two penalties either side of half-time, before Mitchell Page rounded off the scoring with a third on the hour.
It’s been a difficult period for Chepstow, with a 4-1 home loss to Trethomas Bluebirds two weeks ago and games postponed in December and January.
And the result sees them slip to eighth, with their last point a 1-1 draw at home to Treowen Stars two months ago.
Local rivals Caldicot Town powered on though, with a 3-2 home win over Croesyceiliog on Saturday, Jake Clark firing level at 1-1 on 59 minutes, before Ben Donoghue with a shot inside the box seven minutes later and a Richard Sherrat header from a Matt Swann free-kick on 79 minutes secured all three points, lifting them to ninth right behind Chepstow.
The Jockeys 2nd XI also missed out at the weekend in a nine-goal thriller, hosts Cwmbran Celtic edging it 5-4, in a first game since November 12 for the visitors.
Chepstow outfit Thornwell Red & White were also involved in a nine-goal match, running out 7-2 winners at Newport side Albion Rovers to go through to the fourth round of the Gwent Amatuer Cup.
And Monmouth’s Rockfield Rovers joined them, winning 3-1 at home to North Gwent Premier Rassau thanks to goals from Ben Wiggins, Ben Johnson and Owen Walters.
Usk Town made it back-to-back wins over Gwent Premier Two mid-table rivals Ponthir, following up a 5-2 away win seven days earlier with a 2-1 victory at the Island, scoring the winner through a late penalty despite going down to 10 men.
It was a fifth win of the season for the Green Army, who went winless for the whole of last year until October 15, but have now risen from rock bottom to fifth.
East Gwent One table-toppers Underwood beat second-to-bottom hosts Caldicot Castle 5-0, while second-placed Sudbrook CC squeezed out derby visitors Portskewett & Sudbrook 2-1.
Caldicot Town 3rds also downed Undy Athletic 3rds 3-1 at home to leave their visitors five points adrift at the bottom.
Tintern Abbey hit hosts Severn Tunnel for six without reply to leapfrog them to fifth in Division 2, while leaders Sudbrook CC 2nds won 3-1 away to third-placed Chepstow Town 3rds, and second-placed Thornwell R&W 2nds won 4-1 at home to Portskewett & Sudbrook 2nds.
A Dan Bodenham goal also secured a hard-earned 1-0 George Sandoe Cup win for Redbrook Rovers beside the Wye over Coleford visitors Milkwall 2nds.
Fixtures this Saturday (February 4) include – Monmouth v Undy, Chepstow v Brecon Corries, Lliswerry v Caldicot, Newport City 2nds v Chepstow 2nds, Caldicot 2nds v Cwmbran Celtic 2nds, Ruarden United v Redbrook Rovers 2nds.