Local rivals Caldicot Town powered on though, with a 3-2 home win over Croesyceiliog on Saturday, Jake Clark firing level at 1-1 on 59 minutes, before Ben Donoghue with a shot inside the box seven minutes later and a Richard Sherrat header from a Matt Swann free-kick on 79 minutes secured all three points, lifting them to ninth right behind Chepstow.