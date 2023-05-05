THE Kingfishers looked on course for their first win since November as they led derby rivals Chepstow Town 3-0 at half-time at the Sports Ground on Saturday.
But the Jockeys got back in the saddle and broke Monmouth hearts with three unanswered goals in the second half to earn a 3-3 draw.
A battling 4-2 home loss to county rivals Goytre in midweek had already sadly confirmed Town’s exit from the Welsh League after 16 years, leaving them certain to finish in the bottom two of the Ardal South East League, with just the one game left after Saturday’s draw, the return fixture at Penperlleni-based Goytre on May 9.
It was 0-0 until right on the stroke of half-time in midweek until Goytre took the lead through a goal from Adam Jenkins.
Hotshot Chris Ham added a second four minutes after the restart and when Mo Djalo made it 3-0 five minutes later, it looked like the Kingfishers were going to be on the end of a drubbing.
But veteran Rob Laurie converted a penalty to make it 3-1 on 67 minutes, and although Ham added his second with 12 minutes to go, Town’s never say die attitude saw them score again right on time through Liam O’Callaghan to leave the score 4-2.
Sadly that meant the Kingfishers were relegated, the club posting: “The result last night confirmed our fate and our relegation out of the Welsh League after a successful 16-year stay.
“A league season with many difficulties but what hasn’t changed is your support for the side through this tough period.”
With the pressure off in a way at home to Chepstow on Saturday, Town made a flying start as skipper Mitchell Palmer blasted home a long-range strike after just three minutes to make it 1-0.
Keeper Dan Keane’s long ball on 34 minutes then forced a mistake from the Chepstow No 1 as Luke Firkin pounced to make it 2-0.
And the Kingfishers were in dreamland right on half-time, when a burst of pace from Shemar Parkes saw the ball end up at the feet of Firkin, who calmly clipped it over the keeper for 3-0.
Surely, this would now bring Town’s first win in 18 games.
But it wasn’t to be, as Chepstow hit back seven minutes after the restart through Ollie Melling to make it 3-1, then added a second from the penalty spot through Matty Board five minutes later for 3-2.
And Omotayo Omolokun broke Town hearts with the leveller 11 minutes from time, a result which leaves Chepstow in ninth.
The Jockeys next host Tredegar Town this Saturday (May 6).
Underwood secured the East Gwent One title with a 4-1 midweek win at Portskewett & Sudbrook before wrapping up with a 0-0 draw on Saturday away to Caldicot 3rds.
Sudbrook CC signed off with a 1-0 win over Portskewett & Sudbrook to finish second at the weekend.
And Monmouth’s Rockfield Rovers secured third place with a 4-2 home midweek win over Undy Athletic 3rds.
Rovers aren’t finished yet though, with the prospect of the Benevolent Cup final tonight against league champions Underwood (Friday, May 5).
Kick-off at Caldicot Town’s Jubilee Way ground is 6.30pm.
Sudbrook CC 2nds are Division 2 champions despite a 3-2 midweek loss away to second-placed Thornwell R&W.
And Chepstow Town 3rds finished third after a 4-1 midweek win away to Caldicot Castle 2nds, and a 5-1 home win on Saturday over fourth-placed Tintern Abbey.