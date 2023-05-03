The Tufthorn Inn in Coleford added the Monday Night Forest darts knock-out to the league title they had already won, beating Berry Hill Social Club 8-4 at the finals night.
Berry Hill SC’s Dave Russell, Matt Deane and Matt Candler, otherwise known as the Three Wise Men of Berry Hill, took the three-a-side trophy.
They beat Steve Tyler, Barry Greenman and Paul Akers – A Fool and Two Horses – of the Tufthorn 3-0.
The pairs title went to the Tufthorn with Mark Blandford and Paul Akers 3-0 winnners over Steve Tyler and Taylor Morgan.
Dave Russell of Berry Hill Social Club beat Nathan Meredith of Broadwell CC 3-2 in the singles.