DESPITE a lack of rear brakes all day Ben Friend and Cliffy Simmons were the top.local finishers with 17th) overall, fifth historic and second BTRDA Historic car home on last weekends Rallynuts Stages.
The event based in Builth Wells was a round of both BTRDA and Pirelli Welsh National championships and attracted 120 crews to the picturesque Welsh town, writes Paul Willetts.
There were 44 miles on offer in the classic Welsh forests of Hafren Myherin and Cwmsgawen, with two loops of four tests, mid week rain had made the morning loop extremely slippery.
The Allglass Anglia-backed Escort RS1800 struggled from the get go with no rear brakes with a broken brake bias bar in what was a very high class historic entry.
This was causing a substantial time loss but the duo soldiered on and were rewarded with 17th overall.
“No rear brakes is far from ideal it really hampered us,so to be honest were lucky to be here.” Said Cliffy
With Bob Morgan still not fit after a recent injury, Ade Williams teamed up with Simom Rogers in his Lancer Evo 6 and the duo finished 20th overall and fifth in class.
Jonathon Brace continued to dominate the H1and2 class with yet another class win and 35th overall ably guided by the experienced Paul Spooner in the beautiful Braces Bakery Escort RS1600 – since switching to the MK1 Escort the bakery managing director hasn’t looked back.
Geoff Phelps with Colin Jenkins on the notes in the Hartpury Farms Escort RS1800 had a trouble-free run to 48th and seventh in class.
Another crew who had a day of troubles were husband and wife duo Nigel and Karen Jenkins.
The BTRDA 1400 front runners had to endure a bad misfire all day which really hampered theirprogress in the NJ Autos Vauxhall Nova 1400
The car also cut out over the jump in the Hafren test in Sweet Lamb and they had to limp to the finish plus they also broke an alternator belt but they made it to the finish 56th overall second 1400 and first in class.
“Despite all our problems we kept going and we’ve scored some good championship points which is really important, but such a frustrating day with the misfire,” said Karen.
James Dunkley made a very welcome return after a sabbatical in his Dunkley Auto Services Vauxhall Corsa together with Jack Morris had a good run to 68th overall and fifth in class.
Luke Watts was another to experience issues, together with Ross Motor Club member Matt Rogers alongside in his Ian Watts and Son MG Rover ZR after a slow start on the opening loop – plus losing the starter motor after stage two, he then had to drive the last two stages of the loop. with extreme care so as not to spin and stall with no starter which cost a few seconds.
The afternoon went much better with the car in full working order and the duo finished 75th overall and third in class.
“I couldn’t get into it this morning I never had confidence in the notes then we had the starter motor problem so I had to drive carefully which cost us valuable time but I gave myself a shake at service and the afternoon loop was better it was drier also,so I pushed harder and to finish 3rd in class I can’t complain too much,” said Luke.
Those not fortunate to reach the finish were Gary Bollands and Nigel Baldwin in the Subaru Impreza who went off on Stage Two.
Jason Gardner and Kevin Lane in the new Brecon View Plumbing Escort RS1800 stopped in Stage Five.
Arron Newby and Jamie Edwards continued their good run of form with overall victory in the TEG Sport-run Skoda Fabia R5.