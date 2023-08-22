LYDNEY nicked victory in the pre-season Forest derby with a late try by former Drybrook back Ben Large.
Drybrook had led the game at Regentsholme from the first moments but Large’s converted score with minutes to gave the win to the Severnsiders.
The visitors took the lead in the opening minutes when winger Ryan Chappell ran in along the touchline for the first five pointer.
The conversion by Callum Daly gave Drybrook a 7-0 lead.
Lydney came back strongly with Mitch Needham scoring the first of his side’s four tries.
The conversion attempt by Brad Barnes went wide and there were now two points in it.
Midway through the first half forward Cai Rogers crossed the whitewash and the extras extended the lead to nine points.
Lydney brought the deficit back to a couple of points when full-back Alex Nelmes won the chase to touch down with half -time not far off. Barnes was again successful and the score was now 12-14.
The visitors restored the nine-point lead just before the break with another converted try.
Lydney started the second half with purpose and got the upper hand in some of the scrums.
Ten minutes into the second period Mike Cross scored in the same place as Chappel had opened the scoring and the conversion again brought Lydney to within a couple of points.
Lydney stepped up the pressure and it paid off with just minutes left on the clock when Ben Large beat the defence to score near the posts.
The Severnsiders were in front for the first time in the game and a straightforward conversion made it 26-21.
Drybrook did press for the score that would turn the game in their favour but there was no way through the defence and it finished 26-21.
Tomorrow (Thursday), Drybrook welcome Hartpury University to The Mannings for a 6.30pm kick-off.
Lydney (v Drybrook): Rowan Mullis, Daniel Cooper, James Bayliss, Lewis Locke, Zak Williams, Luke Hudson, Kyle Frowen, Reilly Scriven, Mason Cunliffe, Brad Barnes, Mitch Needham, Ben Large (capt), Henry Sleeman, Mike Cross, Alex Nelmes. Replacements: Rob White, Oli Mercer, Will Green, Josh Haddock, Liam Downer, Oliver Fleet, Lewis Handley, Tai Lacabucka, Joe Hamlin.
Drybrook: Dean Jelf, Cai Rogers, Mitch Hale, Jordan Taylor, Will Greenway, Bailey Watts, Sam Peaper, Mitch Bourne, Max Cornford, Callum Daly, Luke Roberts, Morgan Davies, Danny Price, Ryan Chappel, Rhys Gardener. Replacements: Hugo Kassells, Tom Smith, Jack Davies, Jack Moss, CJ Taylor, Aiden Haines.