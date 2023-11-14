A LUNCHEON was celebrated at Ross-on-Wye Golf Club in honour of Brian Ingram’s 90th birthday on Monday.
Brian is one of the few nonagenarians actively playing the course, and having been a member for 15 years, he still plays off a handicap of 23.
Joined by eight other members of the ‘Wimps’ Golfing Society (numbered W1 to W9), Brian (W3) was toasted as he cut his birthday cake and after speeches, a card and some magic tricks, he was presented with a beautiful coloured pencil portrait of himself drawn by Alison Powell – the daughter of a fellow diner.
The ‘Birthday Boy’ and fellow Wimps then moved to the putting green for a guard of honour.