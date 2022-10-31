Lydney back on track with Gloucestershire derby win over Old Centralians
Regional One
Lydney 20-14 Old Centralians
Subscribe newsletter
AFTER three successive defeats, Lydney were looking to get their season back on track with a home win.
A derby is never easy but Lydney overcame the challenge of mid-table Old Centralians with a spirited display, writes Roger Pike.
The Severnsiders’ injury issues continue, however they were able to welcome back Joe McClean in the centre, with prop Jack Spencer on the bench and new signing at scrum half Josh Hughes.
Harry Brown returned on the open-side with Mars Slee moving into the second row.
The game proved a tight affair with the only points in the first period close on half-time with the hosts scoring a couple of quick tries.
The visitors rallied in the second half getting right back into the game thanks to a penalty try but it was the Severnsiders who deservedly ran out winners in a thrilling second half.
Old Cents came with a big well drilled forward pack and were able to frustrate any attacks in the first quarter.
While Lydney had the balance of play there were numerous infringements and opportunities were limited.
The visitors started to concede numerous penalties and the official finally gave a yellow card to reduce them to 14.
With the hosts struggling in the scrum, Jack Spencer came on early and the set-piece looked far more solid to give more attacking options.
Towards the break, the Severnsiders battered the visitors’ line only for the official to give two held-up calls over the line and frustrate the home side.
Collecting the restart kick the impressive Jake Hanley set off on a run cutting through the visitors back line, a superb off-load to Josh Hughes saw him run in under the posts.
With Brad Barnes kicking the extras Lydney were 7 – 0 ahead.
From the restart probably the best try seen at Regentsholme this season was instigated by Alex Nelmes who fielded the ball deep in his 22m area and set off down-field.
Tackled just short of the halfway he off-loaded to winger Henry Sleeman who powered on downfield brushing the first two tackles away with his sheer power, then a clever dummy saw him beat the last two defenders and score, Barnes converted for a half-time score of 14 – 0.
Old Cents came out strongly in the second period, but solid Lydney defence kept them from making any real field position.
When the hosts responded with their own attack another penalty resulted in Barnes kicking from just inside the hallway to extend the lead to 17-0.
The visitors are experienced at this level and came back into the game winning numerous penalties and a series of quick tap restarts finally saw second row Lewis Locke score converted by Harry Preece for 17 – 7.
With the Severnsiders down to 14, the visitors remained on the attack but the defence was holding firm.
More penalties saw another yellow card and the visitors’ next attack from the half-way saw them close to the Lydney 22m line when an off the ball tackle was deemed as a penalty try although defensive cover appeared close.
This set up a nervous final quarter, but the hosts remained calm managing the game well to get their players back on and create some field position.
A further penalty from distance by Barnes kept his 100 per cent record extending the score to 20-14 to give the hosts some comfort in the final 10 minutes. The Severnsiders continued their excellent defensive display and managed out the game for a well-deserved win.
Director of Rugby Sam Arnott commented: “A frustrating start as we just did not follow our game plan but really pleased with the effort and the scores that eventually came.
“We gave away far too many cheap penalties that kept them in the game and made it hard work for ourselves, something we need to look at going forward.
“However, some real positives with our defensive display but still plenty to work on in training this week. Most pleasing was to end the run of defeats and get the confidence back as the games are coming quickly now and nothing at this level is easy, we travel to Devon to play Brixham.”
Lydney: Costner Lane, Rob White, Gareth Winter, Mike Massey, Mars Slee, Luke Hudson, Harry Brown, Jordan Fowke, Josh Hughes, Brad Barnes, Henry Sleeman, Jake Hanley, Joe McClean, Brad Dunn, Alex Nelmes.
Replacements: Jack Spencer, Olle Locke, Liam Downer
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |