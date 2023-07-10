BUOYED by their victory last week against league leaders Rockhampton, Lydney came out on the wrong side this time in a close encounter, affected by the weather, writes Phil Lewis.
Chipping Campden won the toss and elected to bat knowing that, with rain around, posting a competitive score could prove an advantage with Duckworth Lewis coming into the equation.
They reached 53-0 off eight overs when rain arrived which led to a 100-minute delay, meaning the innings was reduced to 36 overs.
The interruption did not stem the flow of the Chipping Campden batters as they posted 187-3. Captain Sam Nicholls ended on 82 not out, with good contributions by fellow opener Dan Moore (40) and Jack Groves (42 not out).
A tough work out for the Lydney bowlers and fielders in damp conditions, wickets taken by Alex Gooding (1-36), Callum Miller (1-14) and Ross Howells (1-38). Howells also taking an excellent catch in the field.
Due to the delay, Chipping Campden’s total was adjusted to 193-3 via the Duckworth Lewis method.
Set a target of 194 off 36 overs in overcast conditions would always prove a tricky task and Lydney put up a great effort but ultimately fell just short.
Openers James Bishop and Jack Batcock started aggressively before they both fell with the score on 44. Bishop making 16 and Batcock 26.
Gooding came and went for seven, bringing Dan Brown to the crease to join Daffyd Nicholas. The onus was on this pair to get the innings going, with the D/L target creeping up. The partnership was going nicely until Nicholas edged behind for 19. Lydney 86-4.
Jordan Stone and Ross Lindsay then got dismissed soon after, leaving the hosts on 112-6.
The impetus was with the visitors now, with the required rate climbing. Jack O’Connell gave Lydney some hope as he hit quick runs with some impressive hitting. However, just as Lydney had a glimmer of hope, Dan Brown was out for 35 and O’Connell soon followed for a 36 off just 29 balls. 162-8.
With the victory now out of sight, it was about achieving the fourth batting point as Matt Aldridge, Ross Howell and Callum Miller saw Lydney to the end of the innings and pass the 175 run batting point mark to finish on 176-9.
On Saturday (July 15), Lydney travel to local rivals Westbury.