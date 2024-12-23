Lydney Town ended a run of 10 games without a win with treated their supporters with three points at home against fellow Hellenic Premier strugglers Malmesbury Victoria.
Malmesbury were the only side below Lydney in the table so a win was vital for both teams
Richard Thomas returned in goal and Sam Elliott also made a start.
Lydney went in front after just 10 minutes. Striker Brett James ran onto a through ball and slotted past the visiting keeper.
Lydney had several chances to add to their lead without managing to find the target.
Thomas made a couple of routine saves but the half ended 1-0.
The second period was a little scrappy and the referee brandished a few yellow cards following some heavy challenges.
It was from one of them that Lydney increased their lead on 55 minutes.
A late, heavy tackle in the area led to a penalty and skipper Jordi Sheen stepped up to score with ease.
It was the skipper again who added a third for Lydney on 70 minutes with a neat finish.
To top a fine performance, Sheen completed his hat-trick on 85 minutes when the referee awarded a second penalty to Lydney.