LYDNEY Town made it three wins in a week after getting the better of hosts Shrivenham.
As well as six, very welcome, league points Town also booked their place in the last four of the Bluefin Sports Challenge Cup.
On Saturday (February 25), Lydney travelled to Swindon to face a Shrivenham side which had lost only one of their six previous outings.
Two late goals from substitute Charlie Powell earned Town another vital Hellenic Premier win at Shrivenham
Town’s attacking midfielder also netted the winner against Westfields in the midweek cup game and carried on his great form when he replaced Jarred Liddington five minutes after the break.
Lydney also introduced another loan signing from Bristol Rovers Academy in winger Jaheim Allen, who made the starting 11. Influential skipper Jordi Sheen was missing with a knock.
The sloping Shrivenham pitch didn’t help proceedings and Lydney lost defender Tom Wright to injury after five minutes with Tristan Murphy replacing him.
There was very little good play on view in the first half and it ended 0-0.
Powell replaced Liddington after the break and with Lucas Vaughan the stand-out player they began to control the game.
Shrivenham’s only threat came from striker Callum Parsons, but Lydney’s Billy Guest kept the former Cirencester man pretty quiet.
With the game entering the final 10 minutes, Lydney struck. Some superb wide play from Vaughan ended with a brilliant ball across goal that found Charlie Powell who planted a fine header past keeper Sam Ayres.
The same player put the game to bed seven minutes later with his second.
It was good work from striker Steve Clarke who set the chance up and Powell finished first time from 12 yards.
The hosts managed a consolation goal with the last kick of the game, but Lydney were worth the three points.
The previous Tuesday (February 21) they beat Westfields at The Rec to make it into the hat for the semi-finals of the Challenge Cup.
Lydney fielded a much changed side in the quarter final cup tie.
Missing from the 0-3 win at Thornbury were Tristan Murphy, Jarred Liddington, Lucas Vaughan, Tom Baldwin, Ross Lyndsay and Steve Clarke.
That meant starts for Aston Jeffs, Billy Guest, Tom Wright, Charlie Powell and Joel Morse.
It was two of the changes that guided Town to the win, with Under 18’s regular Joel Morse opening the scoring and Charlie Powell netting the winner.
Westfields had the majority of possession in the first half with Lydney keeper Rich Thomas having to make a few good saves – one in particular to deny Kyle Cassell stood out.
With neither defence, breached the half ended 0-0.
It was much of the same at the start of the second period.
Dan Stoneman saw his free kick clip the post on 52 minutes for the visitors from Hereford and Kyle Cassell looked certain to score but sent his volley high over the bar.
Lydney certainly rode their luck at times against a side who are fourth in the Hellenic Premier but at the same time their hard work earned it.
Lydney made the visitors pay for their poor finishing after 66 minutes when Joel Morse scored to give them the lead.
With confidence high, Lydney increased the lead two minutes later. This time Charlie Powell took advantage of a scramble in the box to fire home number two.
Westfields’ keeper Matt Apperley then prevented a third with a superb save down to his left, before the visitors regained their composure.
Substitute Harry Pitman had an immediate effect coming on after 83 minutes for the visitors.
With his side awarded a free kick 20 yards out he clipped his shot over the wall and into the top corner with his first touch.
A header from Joe Davies went very close to a leveller and Rich Thomas caught a deep free kick under pressure.
Westfields appealed for a penalty on 95 minutes but the referee was having none of it and blew for full time.
On the same evening, hopes of an all-Forest final were extinguished when First Division Hartpury University went down 0-1 at home to Premier side Bradford Town.
Lydney were due to be in cup action again last night (Tuesday) when they faced Bourton Rovers away in the Gloucestershire FA Challenge Trophy.
The other results on Saturday involving Lydney’s sides saw the Reserves drew 3-3 at home to Charfield in the Northern Senior League. Goals from Aston Jeffs, Sam Wines and Derry Palama.
Jacob English scored a hat-trick and Luke Williams got a goal as Lydney A beat Staunton and Corse A. Lydney B went down 3-0 to Lydbrook.
3rds won 4-0 against Staunton. Jacob English x3 and Luke Williams.
4th team lost 3-0 at Lydbrook.