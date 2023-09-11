With a large injury list Lydney had little options as regards selection changes, both Mike Massey and Mike Cross adding to the list saw Luke Hudson starting in the pack with Mitch Needham returning on the wing, Conal Mills came in on the bench.
Lydney’s nemesis – conceding numerous points at the start continued and they were 22 points down without reply.
The Severnsiders started the stronger and were camped in the Ivybridge half, but numerous errors cost them any scoring opportunities.
Pouncing on another Lydney error the visitors win a penalty which Sam Brown knocked over for 0 -3.
The visitors then had a period of pressure with Lydney still making errors that gifted two tries for Adam Northcolt and Charlie Teague, Brown adding the extras the hosts were 0 -17 after just 20 minutes.
The Severnsiders continued to make errors which stopped any moves they created – another lost ball saw Teague score again for 0 -22.
Lydney did then get some possession going towards the break but did not look like scoring.
Winning a penalty Joe Hamlin knocked over the kick for 3 – 22 at half-time.
The half- time team talk clearly had the hosts fired up and they were a different side after the break.
With the visitors getting a yellow card ,Lydney took full advantage.
Taking a quick tap Riley Scriven caught the visitors napping and scored under the posts, Hamlin added the extras for 10-22.
The line-out was now going well for the hosts with Zak Williams and Lewis Locke winning good attacking ball.
Lydney were now dominant and a super move downfield with Alex Nelmes and Henry Sleeman combining was stopped just short but a deft off-load to Scriven gave him an easy touch down under the posts,
Hamlin again added the extras for 17 -22 and the game was really on.