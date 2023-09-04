A NEW-look, young Lydney side, featuring only three players from the corresponding game last season, faced a tough trip to Devon to face an experienced Exmouth side,
Led by new captain Ben Large, the side already had numerous injuries and there were three forwards on the bench.
Following a nightmare start by the Severnsiders a thrilling game ensued with the hosts scoring a try in the last seconds of injury time to steal the win, writes Roger Pike.
Exmouth totally dominated the opening encounters with centre Nick Headley crossing twice, both converted by George Meadows, plus a penalty saw the Cockles 17-0 up with only 10 minutes gone and a long afternoon looked likely for Lydney.
Director of Rugby Sam Arnott brought on Luke Hudson and Harry Brown who immediately upped the pace of the play and Lydney started to get some ball and field position.
A great turnover from Henry Sleeman saw the resulting penalty kicked to the corner, with the lineout won a couple of quick passes saw hooker Daniel Cooper hit the ball at pace to cross for a try, Joe Hamlin kicked the conversion for 17 -7.
A similar score then followed this time Harry Brown won a turnover, the resulting line-out saw Cooper power through again for his second try, Hamlin knocked over the extras for 17 -14 with 35 minutes gone.
The experienced home team were soon back on the attack and a clever kick through saw Rob Weeks collect the ball and touch down, with the conversion added it was 27 -14. J
Just on half time the visitors got a penalty, and the reliable Hamlin kicked it for a half-time score of 27 -17.
The Severnsiders were out of the blocks in the second half and started to dominate the game.
An injury to Mike Massey forced him off but the back row of Hudson, Brown and Kyle Frowen were playing superbly, tackling everything and winning numerous breakdown ball.
However, a silly penalty given away gave Meadows an opportunity to kick and the lead extended to 30 -17.
It was critical Lydney scored next, and a try followed a super break from prop Rowan Mullis who ran from halfway deep into the 22m where the hosts conceded a penalty. Lydney opted to scrum, and a nice move ended with Kyle Frowen getting a deserved try, Hamlin again added the extras for 30 -24.
The Severnsiders were now rampant and soon back deep in the hosts’ 22m area with a penalty.
A quick tap from Scriven was passed across the back line and winger Mike Cross scored out wide, again Hamlin was faultless with then boot and the Severnsiders finally led 30-31.
It certainly became a nervous end for both sets of supporters.
Meadows kicked a penalty and the Cockles led again 33-31.
Going into injury time Lydney were throwing everything at the hosts and were very unlucky when a forward drive over the line was deemed by the official as held up.
From the resulting scrum the Severnsiders spun the ball quickly out to winger Henry Sleeman who was just too strong for the defence and scored in the corner 33-36. There was just enough time for the hosts to kick off, but Lydney failed to secure the restart and the hosts attacked scoring a try which again was converted by Meadows and the game ended very frustratingly for the Severnsiders 40-36.
This gave the visitors just two points when surely five would have been deserved reward for their afternoon’s effort.
Captain Ben Large post-match said:Pleased we recovered quickly from a poor start.
“this is a young side with many of us not having played together so it’s looking very promising for the weeks ahead as the team will only improve for this experience.”
Director of Rugby Sam Arnott commented ‘At this level you cannot gift 20 points at the start and expect to win the game, however some real positives with the response, we played some good rugby and should have managed out the game for the win.
“It was disappointing to concede 40 points, but they were individual errors so an easy fix.
Next week we host Ivybridge at Regentsholme so we will be looking immediately to make amends.’
Lydney: Rowan Mullis, Daniel Cooper, Gareth Winter, Lewis Locke, Mike Massey, Zak Williams, Kyle Frowen, Riley Scriven, Mason Cunliffe, Joe Hamlin, Mike Cross, Kieran Griffiths, Ben Large (C), Henry Sleeman, Alex Nelmes. Replacements James Baylis, Harry Brown, Luke Hudson