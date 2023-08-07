THE much-anticipated FA Cup Extra Preliminary Round tie at home to Roman Glass St George on Saturday ended in a 1-1 draw.
Lydney made one change from the league opener at Longlevens with Amadou Lo stepping in for the unavailable Sam Elliott.
Roman Glass started the brighter and Lydney keeper Rich Thomas was brought into early action with saves from Gilchrist, Saunders and Smith.
Lydney’s two big chances saw Lewis Thompson head wide and a dangerous cross from Frankie Johnson flash across the area without anyone getting a touch.
Town youngster Amadou Lo was a steadying influence for Lydney’s back line, with a performance beyond his years.
With the game level at 0-0,Lydney stepped things up after the break, getting much tighter to the opposition and closing down much better.
It came slightly against the run of play when the visitors took the lead on 58 minutes.
Town keeper Thomas rushed from his area to make a clearance that landed at the feet of Lewis Gilchrist. The Glass number 10 controlled and hit a superb half volley from almost the halfway line that Thomas just failed to paw away at the last moment.
Lydney were undeterred and got their reward on 63 minutes.
A ball down the left flank was chased by Ryan Dawson who managed to swing over a deep cross.
Skipper Jordi Sheen arrived late into the box to plant a lovely header inside the far post.
Town brought on Billy Guest and Mason Lewis for Steve Clarke and Liam Sheppard, with both lads getting involved straight away.
Lydney forced several corners that came to nothing following the goal, while they still had to be wary of Roman Glass wide player Connor Hartley who was a constant threat all afternoon.
There were half chances for both sides before the final whistle but the game ended in a frustrating draw for Town.
The replay is tonight (Wednesday) at the Gloucestershire FA headquarters in Bristol.
Town opened their Hellenic Premier campaign at Longlevens for the fourth year in succession.
The game got off to a perfect start when Steve Clark’s perfectly-weighted ball found Jarred Liddington.
Lydney looked comfortable in possession, with Frankie Johnson being the pick of the bunch in midfield but the home side eve ned the score before the break.
Liddington got his second within the first minute of the second half after Thompson flicked through a header.
Longlevens were levelled on 55 minutes but Liddington then completed his hat-trick to put Lydney in front again.
Levens then hit the post and then Rich Thomas came off best in a one-on-one.
The home side equalised with a rocket from outside the area and claimed the points with another score 10 minutes from time.