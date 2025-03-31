LYDNEY Town moved 14 points clear of the Hellenic Premier drop zone with a third consecutive win as they beat Cirencester Town 3-1 at The Rec.
There is still a mathematical possibility of relegation but it looks more likely that Town will take their place in the Premier next season.
Bottom side Brimscombe and Thrupp are already down after ending their season on 21 points.
The side in the other relegation spot, Malmesbury Victoria, are also on 21 but they still have six games to play and so could theoretically end the campaign on 39 points.
Lydney have two games left and are currently a couple of places above Malmesbury on 35 points
Longlevens are also in the relegation mix, a point behind Town in 18th spot.
Malmesbury have lost their last three games without scoring.
With Brimscombe already down after ending their season on 21 points, it would take a monumental effort by second bottom They have lost their last 3 games without scoring a goal.
Town welcomed back Mike Symonds on Saturday after he missed the midweek win against Corsham.
Declan Morley-Lyne also started with Frankie Johnson and Ben Dodd unavailable.
Lydney began in a lethargic manner with the visitors, who started the game three points and one place ahead of the hosts, looking the more likely to score.
They were first to threaten when striker Jack Freeman pulled a shot wide when well placed.
Lydney's first attempt on goal saw Jordi Sheen shoot wide after being set up by Mikkiel Graham.
As the game settled down, Lydney's first good passage of play produced the opening goal from youngster Archie Myatt .
The 16-year-old took a pass from Morley-Lyne and raced to the edge of the area before shifting the ball onto his right foot and hammer into the bottom corner.
Myatt added a second 2 minutes later following a fine piece of play. Graham and Gibbs exchanged passes in midfield before Graham sent a deep cross to the far post.
Morley-Lyne headed back across goal and there was Myatt on hand to volley home.
The visitors were unperturbed and they put Lydney under intense pressure.
Frazer Bell tested Phillips in the home goal before the break but Lydney held onto their 2-0 lead.
It was Bell who threatened first again for Cirencester at the start of the second period.
Mikkiel Graham had to clear his dangerous cross from almost off the goal line.
Billy Guest replaced Gibbs who pulled up with an injury, before a linesman's flag denied Myatt a hat-trick when he raced clear to score from an offside position.
Player boss Lee Smith thought he had increased the lead on the hour mark only for the same linesman's flag to rule out his fine finish.
For Cirencester, Ethan Rose fired over the bar when well placed before both sides brought their benches into action.
Lydney sent on Lucas Vaughan, Brett James, Sean McKeon and Shane Pierson as they searched for a third goal.
It came in the 89th minute in yet another flowing move.
Skipper Sheen nicked the ball off a defender's foot on the edge of the box.
He glided by the fullback and fed the ball across for McKeon to tap home from six yards.
It was the visitors who completed the scoring when they were awarded a penalty in added time. Jack Freeman tucked home their consolation from the spot.
Lydney have two games left and both are home: Thornbury Town tomorrow (Tuesday, April 1) and Roman Glass St George on Saturday.