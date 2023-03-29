LYDNEY United welcomed Bristol Saracens for their final fixture of their league campaign and came out on top in a thrilling encounter, writes Roger Pike.
United were still struggling with injuries and welcomed some first team players with Rob White coming in at hooker, Luke Hudson and Liam Downer were also in the pack. Henry Sleeman and Alex Nelmes joined a very pacey back line.
The hosts were out of the blocks creating some good opportunities with Niall Freeman, Nelmes and Will Green making some great runs and territory.
However it was the visitors who scored first when back rower Rickey Haddon crossed, Jon Fox added the conversion for 0-7. The game remained close with both sides trying to run the ball on every occasion.
The visitors fielded a big centre in Ben Waterman but was well marshalled by Sleeman and the Lydney defence.
The hosts scored next when flying winger Dan Hardy was on the end of a good break by Nelmes and Sleeman to score for 5-7.
The Severnsiders created further good opportunities through White, Freeman and Howells but failed to add to their score when in the red zone. A strong run from Sleeman from halfway saw him stopped just short and the half ended 5-7.
The visitors started the second half strongly but Lydney started to put some good moves together with scrum half Josh Hughes switching the attack with some good passes and darting runs.
With Freeman punching some good yards in midfield and Nelmes making a couple of good breaks it was winger Dan Hardy who got his second try outpacing the visitors backline.
Drew Roberts added the extras to get the lead for Lydney at 12-7 and then extended the lead with a Roberts penalty. The hosts’ scrum came under major pressure but a superb defensive shift by Lydney kept Saracens out.
The game did change with three consecutive cards for the hosts with Price, Downer and Hudson all ending up in the bin. With just 13 on the pitch the pressure finally told when Haddon crossed again,
Fox converted to set up a tense final 10 minutes at 15 – 14. However the hosts defence held firm and were even unlucky not to score again by another good break with Hardy and Jimmy Mainwaring being stopped just short and the game ended 15 -14.
Lydney: Josh Haddock, Rob White, James Bayliss, Matt Price, Jake Bonser, Luke Hudson, Will Green, Liam Downer, Josh Hughes, Drew Roberts, Niall Freeman, Henry Sleeman, Ben Howells Alex Nelmes. Replacements Finn Roberts, Jimmy Mainwaring, Tai Lacabuka.