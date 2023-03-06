LYDNEY Town were edged out 1-2 at The Rec by Royal Wooton Bassett to end their four-win run.
The visitors took a 0-2 first half lead in this Hellenic Premier encounter but Town came right back into it with Jaheim Allen’s first goal for the club on the half hour.
Town threatened the Bassett goal on several occasions but were unable to add to their tally.
The visitors from Wiltshire thought they had extended their lead when a shot hit the underside of the bar but the referee ruled it had not crossed the line.
Town also suffered the loss of Harry Clarke to an injury and he joins a growing number of Lydney players who have been sidelined.
The league reversal on Saturday followed a midweek cup win.
Town travelled to the Cotswolds to face Hellenic division one side Bourton Rovers on Tuesday (February 28) for a place in the semi final of the Gloucestershire FA Challenge Trophy.
A second half penalty was the difference which set up a last four clash with Hellenic Premier basement club Tuffley Rovers.
Only one of the club’s four sides got a win on Saturday.
Lydney Town B beat Ruardean Hill Rangers A 7-2 in the North Gloucestershire League’s Geo Sandoe Cup while the A side went down 4-2 at Lydbrook Athletic in the J O Roberts Cup.
Lydney’s reserve team were beaten 6-2 at Chalford in the Gloucestershire Northern Senior League.