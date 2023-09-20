NUMBER one seed Mark Kelly and co-driver Dai Roberts, in the Kelmore backed Skoda Fabia R5.took a fabulous start-to-finish victory on last weekend’s Hills Ford Three Shires Stages, writes Paul Willetts.
Cloudy overcast but dry conditions greeted over 100 crews as they left the Much Marcle Showground start early on Sunday morning ahead were 60 very slippery miles in the narrow lanes
It was Kelly who led the way on the first loop opening up a staggering 24 second lead from Citroën C3 of Steve Wood with local man Paul Morris calling the notes.
Veterans Roger Duckworth and Alun Cook in the Fiesta R5 held third Melvyn Evans Polo R5 in 4th, with Rob Swann Fiesta WRC rounding out the top 5th.
In the 2WD drive battle, the Escort of Huw James just edged out the similar cars of Brad Cole and Oliver Davies.
Of the local crews Roger Moran and Dan Petrie in the immaculate Moran Motorhomes Skoda Fabia R5 led the way holding an excellent 10th after four stages.
Hartpury’s Geoff Phelps entertained his neighbours with an exuberant right foot with plenty of straw in rear arches of his immaculate Hartpury Farms Mk1 Escort
The second loop saw Kelly extend his lead to 40 seconds over Wood.
Behind, Wood held a comfortable 20 seconds over third placed Melvyn Evans
Rob Swann held onto his fourth place after what he described a better loop, with Duckworth dropping to fifth in his immaculate Fiesta R5.
In this loop we lost historic leader Tom Llewellin in the beautiful Weir Rallying Escort RS1800 who had built up a very comfortable lead,also event sponsor Tim Hill was another to retire with propshaft issues in the Hills Ford Fiesta R3 and the awesome Porsche GT3 of Nigel Mummery.
Moran upheld local honours holding 9th after stage eight
The final loop saw the predicted heavy rain arrive thankfully as the crews were in service so tyre choice was made very simple.
The 2wd honours looked to heading the way of Huw James and Lewis Sim who held a comfortable 14 second lead over Brad Cole going into the last short test,but Cole stopped the clocks a,full 19seconds ahead of James to take both 2wd and class honours with Oliver Davies taking the final step of the 2wd podium.
Local honours from a host of local crews on the entry list went the way of Leominsters Roger Moran and his Hereford co-driver Dan Petrie who finished an excellent 10th overall in the Moran Motorhomes Skoda Fabia R5.
Monmouth farmer Ben Williams and Tony Edwards took a fine 27th overall and 7th in class. in there Escort RS
Gary Bollands and Nigel Baldwin finished 33rd and 6th in class in the GB Furniture Solutions Subaru Stationwagon.
Just behind them were Geoff Phelps with Colin Jenkins alongside in 35th overall and fourth in class in the first outing in a new Hartpury Farms MK1 Escort despite a few exciting moments on his home stage and trips to the scenery with the straw hanging from the rear bumper testiment to his excursions.
Alan Marriage together with Kevin Lane on one of his rare outings and a trouble free event to take 46th overall and seventh in class in the Brambourne Automotive Escort, one place behind was Tim Phelps and Elwyn Manuel in the Britpart Escort RS1800, despite some panel damage.
An excellent drive from Ryan Taylor who had Luke Watts in the co-driving seat in the Slarks Mini finished an excellent 48th and second in class after a trouble-free run on his first event of the year.
Watts will be back in the driving seat next weekend on the Trackrod Rally Yorkshire.
Phil Skipp debuted his new historic spec Escort RS1800 with Russ Joseph calling the notes took 51st overall and 5th in class.
Stu Cameron had a drama right at the start when his co-driver was taken ill,but in stepped Karen Watts who was there servicing took over the co-driving duties and guided Cameron to 60th overall and 12th in class.
Hereford duo Glynn and Tim Skipp took 63rd overall and 13th in class in their Escort RS1800.
Yet again the Hills Ford 3 Shires Stages had provided an excellent test of man and machine in very changeable conditions which was wholeheartedly embraced by the local community and it was so refreshing to see so many people out watching not only on the special stages but on the liaison sections.
The organising team would like to say a huge thankyou to everyone involved especially the local authorities and residents for their co-operation.