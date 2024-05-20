TOKYO Olympian rower Mathilda Hodgkins-Byrne has made a strong start to her bid to make the Paris Games two years after becoming a mum.
The St Weonard's former world U23 double sculls champion needs to finish in the top two at the final qualifying regatta in Switzerland to secure a slot in Paris with Welsh doubles partner Becky Wilde.
They finished a close second in their Sunday heat to Croatia in the second fastest time across the event before storming to repechage victory this morning 3/4L ahead of Swtzerland to secure a place in tomorrow’s six-boat final, which starts at 10.52am.