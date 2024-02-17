WHILE most of their rivals have spent the last two weeks without a game, Brynmawr took the opportunity of two games over the first two weekends of the Six nations to march to the top of the WRU East One table.
A 13-5 win at Dowlais a week last Friday saw them leapfrog Talywain into top spot.
And the two title contenders then faced off on Saturday at Ystrad Mynach before the England v Wales match, with Mawr winning 23-16 to extend the gap on their hosts to six points.
Seventh-placed Monmouth get back to action in a home derby at the Sports Ground this Saturday (February 17) against ninth-placed Abergavenny, with kick off at 2.30pm.
Monmouth beat bottom side Risca 40-27 away last time out, and their hosts at the end of January this weekend have to face the top side, when Brynmawr are the visitors. Blaenavon in fifth also host Nelson, while Pontypool United host Bedlinog.
Other games in East One are Talywain v Senghenydd and Ynysddu v Dowlais.
Sixth placed East 2 side Usk lost 17-5 to Blackwood away a week last Saturday (February 2) and don’t play this weekend.
But Chepstow are in action in East 3, when they host Machen in a mid-table clash.