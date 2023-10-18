Molly Middleton completes half marathon in 2 hours and 23 minutes, raising funds for bowel cancer charity and running alongside her cancer-stricken dad.
In an extraordinary display of resilience and commitment, Molly Middleton recently completed a half marathon for a bowel cancer charity, finishing the race in 2 hours and 23 minutes. She ran the marathon with her father, who is living with stage 4 bowel cancer, by her side. "It was one of the hardest, but most rewarding things I have ever done," Molly said.
The emotional weight of this achievement gains context from Molly's family history. Her father was initially diagnosed with stage 3 bowel cancer in 2017. After undergoing surgery and a temporary stoma, he seemed to be on the road to recovery. However, four years later, the family received devastating news: the cancer had returned, this time spreading to his liver. Doctors found a large 15cm tumour along with eight smaller ones. Despite numerous chemotherapy treatments, immunotherapy sessions, and rounds of radiotherapy, he continues to live with the disease.
Motivated by her father's battle, Molly took up the cause to help others afflicted by bowel cancer. The funds she has raised will go toward aiding those who are suffering from, or have suffered from, this debilitating disease. She expressed her gratitude for the support she's received so far, "Every penny counts and it would mean so much if you could donate and support me with this race."
Molly's actions were not just an athletic feat but also a testament to her character. She has exhibited remarkable dedication, strength, and courage throughout this challenging period. Donations to support her cause are still being accepted online at https://gofund.me/2b68a4c7.
In her own words, Molly summed up the emotional and physical journey: "On Sunday 1st of October I am running a half marathon for bowel cancer charity. My dad is the bravest person I know and I am running this race with him but also for him."
Her efforts serve as an inspiring example of how personal trials can be transformed into impactful, positive action. In confronting the harsh reality of cancer head-on, both Molly and her father are not just surviving but also helping others to fight another day.