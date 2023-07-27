The hosts scored an incredible 292-3 off 18 overs, the two openers smashing nine sixes and 16 fours between them before skipper Zulfiqar Ali cracked an amazing 13 sixes and eight fours in an unbeaten 117. It was always going to be an uphill task after that, although the visitors scored a more than respectable 174-3 in reply, Peter Keay firing five sixes and 10 fours in a defiant 92, backed by Andrew Dobbie with 34.