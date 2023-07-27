MONMOUTH Cricket Club’s opening bowler Ellie Potter-Irwin claimed the wicket of Ynystawe’s Tamsyn Jones in the opening ball of the team’s final hardball league game of the season.
A wicket in the second over from captain, Lauren Maguire, put the home team in a strong position at the start the game.
But the Monmouth team then had to wait until the 26th over to see another wicker as opener Portia Neville, and number 4, Kelly Palmer dug in for Ynastawe, scoring 44 not out, and 57 respectively.
Palmer’s innings included 9 boundaries before she was finally caught out by Sophie Swingwood off Pen Boyle’s bowling, who went on to take a second wicket. Dannie Stone stepped in to take the final overs of the innings, earning two wickets, Ynastawe finishing their innings on 145 off 30 overs.
A close field and tight bowling found Monmouth struggling to make runs in their innings, with only Stone managing to make it to double figures (36 not out).
Ynastawe were able to bowl the Monmouth side out for 86 runs off 24.1 overs. All bowlers in the Ynastawe team were able to claim wickets; Seren Morrow (2), Lowri Bendle (2), Palmer (1), Hannah Stephens (1), Rachel Jones (1), Rhian Jones (1).
The Women’s and Girl’s section at Monmouth Cricket Club provides both fun and competitive cricket to platers of all abilities. It’s a great way to improve your mental wellbeing, learn new skills, make friends and join aocmmunity. No prior experience in playing cricket is needed.
Training takes place on Thursday evenings at Monmouth Sports Ground – Girls (U9-U13) 5.30-6.15; Women’s softball 6.15-7.15; Women’s hardball 7.15pm onwards.
Like England’s Ashes team, rain washed out the local senior cricket programme on Saturday, although Monmouth CC saw action in the Newport and District Midweek League at Maindee last Wednesday.
The hosts scored an incredible 292-3 off 18 overs, the two openers smashing nine sixes and 16 fours between them before skipper Zulfiqar Ali cracked an amazing 13 sixes and eight fours in an unbeaten 117. It was always going to be an uphill task after that, although the visitors scored a more than respectable 174-3 in reply, Peter Keay firing five sixes and 10 fours in a defiant 92, backed by Andrew Dobbie with 34.
Meanwhile, Monmouth CC young guns Osian Jones and Albie Balfour helped the club’s U13s side to a 68-run victory over Sudbrook in the Shield game, scoring 53 and 99 respectively.