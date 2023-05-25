MONMOUTH Cricket Club women’s team launched their South Wales Women’s Hardball League Division 1 campaign with a superb six-wicket home victory against Vale.
An unbroken fifth-wicket stand of 70 between wicketkeeper Bea Jones (30 not out) and captain Lauren Maguire (29 not out) guided Monmouth to an impressive triumph.
Fine bowling and fielding from Monmouth had earlier helped dismiss the Corntown-based visitors for 92 in 17.5 overs in last Sunday’s clash.
Skipper Maguire (3-14 from four overs) and Alice Powles (3-17 from 3.5) were the most successful Monmouth bowlers in hot conditions at the Sports Ground.
Mairwen Harris snapped up 1-13; Powles took a catch and Jones made a stumping, while Penny Boyle and Ellie Potter-Irwin also bowled stints.
Helen McGloin, Sue Shemilt and Jill Jones were sharp in the field, while Sian Nairn (32) top-scored for Vale.
In reply, Monmouth lost early wickets against accurate bowling from Vale. However, Jones and Maguire combined to put Monmouth, sponsored by Latorre Consultancy, in the driving seat.
The teenage pair batted with great maturity, blocking the good deliveries and scoring from the others, before wrapping up Monmouth’s emphatic victory in 17 overs.
Meanwhile, Lauren Maguire hit 20 not out and snapped up 1-12 as Monmouth’s women’s softball team slipped to a nine-wicket midweek away defeat against a strong Sudbrook side in Group 3 of the Women’s Welsh Cup South East/Central.
This Sunday, Monmouth’s women’s team are in softball action against Vale at Llandaff Fields in Cardiff (1pm), in the South Wales Women’s Softball League Premier Division.
To sign-up for women’s hardball or softball cricket, please contact Monmouth Cricket Club chairman, Dave Walters, by emailing [email protected]