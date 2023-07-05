WHILE rain may have stopped most games, members of Monmouth Cricket Club senior teams were still able to join the England Men’s and Women’s Ashes teams in wearing rainbow laces as they headed out to their matches last weekend, reports PABLO NAYAGER.
Following the ECB campaign, rainbow laces are just one way that players can show support of LGBTQ+ inclusion in sport, with many players opting to wear their laces all year round to show their continued support and allyship with the community.
Monmouth women’s softball team kicked off the weekend with the only game not abandoned due to rain, taking a win in their friendly match against Ponthir.
All three of Monmouth’s South-East Wales League matches had to be abandoned part way through the games on Saturday due to rain.
The 1st XI, sponsored by Bürkert Fluid Control Systems will head to Whitchurch Heath 3rd XI next week, while the 2nd XI will be at home to Lisvane 5th XI, and the 3rd XI travel to Rogerstone Welfare 3rd XI.
The Women’s hardball team, sponsored by Latorre Consultancy, headed to Radyr on Sunday, where the second in league hosts won the toss and elected to bat.
Sophie Swingwood, in her debut match for the team, took a catch off opening bowler Marta Fernandez’s bowling, as well as dismissing the other opening bat with a wicket off her own bowling.
Captain Lauren Maguire also claimed the wicket of Radyr captain, Anna Stephenson as the hosts finished their innings on 298, Cerys Griffiths scoring 149 not out, and Alexandra Poole 53.
Monmouth were able to bat for just 12 overs before their game was also abandoned due to rain.
Earlier in the week Monmouth’s U15s travelled to Blackwood for a Gwent Shield fixture.
Monmouth’s captain, Henry Sullivan opted to bat first with the Monmouth team posting 156.
Star of the show was Olly Beynon with a hard-hitting 87 not out.
Blackwood never really looked like getting the required runs, as the Monmouth bowling line up put the pressure on the home team, who finished their innings 21 runs short.
The pick of the bowlers were Jared Janes and Josh Hurd who kept it tight as the Monmouth team quietened an initially boisterous Blackwood support.
Monmouth U15s progress to the quarter-final of the Gwent Shield where they next play Abergavenny.
Last but not least, the Midweek XI secured their second win of the season with the help of Harry Hughes, who smashed 105 runs with an incredible 10 sixes during his 42 ball innings, and Craig Cook, who claimed three wickets in his four-over spell.
The victory lifts Monmouth from the bottom of the Newport & District midweek league table.
Outdoor senior training continues on Thursdays from 5.30pm at the Sports Ground and to sign-up for junior, senior or women’s cricket, contact chairman, Dave Walters, by emailing [email protected]