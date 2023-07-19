Club captain Rob Pilot welcomed members to the biggest event in Monmouth Golf Club’s calendar, the prestigious annual Captains’ Day.
Benefiting from some much-needed glorious July weather, around 100 players took part in a wonderful day of golf.
Individual and team competitions were the order of the day, with prizes for the winners of the Men’s and Ladies Stableford, nearest the pin and middle of the fairway challenges and chipping and putting fun and games. An auction and raffle also raised the fantastic sum of £1400 for the three captain’s charities: St. David’s Hospice Care, Prostate Cancer UK and Bridges Centre.
Thanks go to all members for their generous donations to the raffle and auction, as well as volunteers, including Keith Spary, auctioneer Alan Cairns, Fines-Master General James Ridley, Men’s Seniors Captain Claude Dube and Ladies Captain Lindsey Watkins.
Emma Henry and her bar team provided a wonderful buffet and hospitality, which ensured everyone was suitably fed and watered throughout the day.
Anyone interested in golf should get in touch regarding the flexible membership options available; come and play at arguably the prettiest course in Wales, you’re always guaranteed a warm welcome. Email: [email protected] Website: www.monmouthgolfclub.co.uk