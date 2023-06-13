MONMOUTH Rowing Club’s 33-boat fleet left their rivals ‘oar-struck’ at Nottingham’s National Water Sports Centre as they were crowned most successful club at the 850-boat British Rowing Masters Championships, landing nine golds, two silvers and four non-medal second places.
It’s the second time the Wye club has won the Victor Ludorum, following success in 2010.
Twenty two women and 16 men made up the Monmouth RC squad from their 30s to their late 70s, from multi-lane debutants to Olympians such as club coach Tim Male, with long-time club member Frances Lester racing in her 80th year!
And they aren’t finished yet, with the younger men targeting Henley Royal Regatta in two weeks’ time, and the vets set for Henley Masters the following week, followed by the European Masters in Munich in July.
And a men’s masters four are also planning on travelling to Boston in the US in October, for the world’s biggest rowing race, The Head of the Charles.