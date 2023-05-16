The Forest Combination Junior Cup win for Bream was the second piece of silverware in a week after their success in the Papa John’s Community.
Broadwell came from behind to win the Gloucestershire County League’s Les James League Cup.
Bream beat Drybrook – who were looking for the double after winning the Senior Cup – 20-17 at Berry Hill on Friday (May 12).
Man-of-the-Match Jayden Hardy was among the scorers.
The silver trophy was presented by Bream president Mr Malcolm Dunn in his final act as president of the Combination.
Broadwell showed their grit after going behind to Sharpness in the Les James final at Henbury.
Captain Jordan Locke scored two second half penalties.
The first after an hour after Dan Brain, levelled the score and Ben Fishwick gave them the lead 10 minutes later when he guided home Brain’s corner.
The referee pointed to the spot with some eight minutes to go after Brain was brought down in the area by the Sharpness keeper.
He was shown a straight red and outfield player Tom Paterson was immediately faced with the penalty which was stroked home by Locke after sending the replacement the wrong way.