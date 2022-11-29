THE golf at Forest Hills got off to a disappointing start last week, when the latest Seniors Round Robin match at Burghill Valley had to be postponed, because the course was closed due to the recent heavy rainfall, but, our Mile End course remained open and very playable.
The emphasis now concentrates on the two fixtures planned for next week. Monday at home to Leominster and Tuesday away gat Alexander Park.
Round Four of the Seniors Winter League, was set up as a Four Ball Better Ball competition on Thursday and was played on a course, where the sun shone, was dry under foot, and the greens ran true.
The winners were Chas Challis and Jim Fairweather, who played some sparkling golf, registering 47 points, as they dovetailed as neatly as a parquet floor.
A score of 45 points would normally expect to top the tree, but on this occasion, Kevin Doyle and Glyn Earle had to settle for second place.
Countback was called upon to determine the minor places on the podium, as Roger Hall and Malcolm Green just edged John Auton and Colin Chappell, when both pairs carded a score of 44 points.
Division One of the Saturday Stableford was won by ex captain Terry Davies with 39 points, off his six handicap.
John Watkins was second with 36 on countback from David Howard.
The outstanding score of the day was recorded in Division Two by Les Bailey, who carded a fantastic score of 46 points, off 19.
Richard Beddington was second on 42, and Steven Frost third with 39.
The Fourth Round of the Sunday Winter League, which was set up as a Better Ball Medal competition, saw a record number of 104 entries, that ventured out onto a course, that again played way above anything that should be expected at this time of the year.
The winners were Thomas Knight and Jacob Turner, who carded an incredible 12 under par score of a nett 60, just edging out Roger Hall and Darren Page who finished in second place with 62.
Gary Reddan and Nick Jacobs were third on 63, with Niall Halford and Josh Sargent fourth with 64, on count back from Matt McGirr and Josh Mathews.