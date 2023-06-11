AN unbeaten 77 from opener Ian Morgan guided Monmouth 1st XI to an exciting three-wicket home win against high-flying Penarth Thirds with six balls to spare in the South-East Wales League Division 7.
In reply to Penarth’s 188-5 from 40 overs, Morgan struck nine fours and a six and, supported by the in-form David Teague (49), saw Monmouth to the target in a tense climax last Saturday at the Sports Ground.
Morgan and Teague shared a second-wicket stand of 98, while wicketkeeper Will Hickmott (12) chipped in near the finish as Monmouth, sponsored by Bürkert Fluid Control Systems, reached 189-7 in 39 overs to seal their third victory of the campaign.
Teen left-arm swing bowler Jared Janes enjoyed a proud moment, claiming his maiden senior wicket for Monmouth on his 1st XI debut.
Former Glamorgan seam bowler Mark Frost, who took 144 first-class wickets for the Welsh county, bowled accurately for Penarth, who headed into the match at the top of the table.
Spinner Michael Rameshkumar (2-31 from eight overs) and Dipesh Purohit (2-5) made Monmouth’s batters work hard in the hot conditions.
Earlier, captain Gareth Jones (2-36 from eight) was Monmouth’s most successful bowler and Janes (1-29) showed lots of potential, taking a wicket with an in-swinging delivery.
Aled Jones (1-34 from eight), David Teague (1-35-8), Kit Skailes (0-15) and Duncan Delreeve (0-38) also bowled well for Monmouth, while Paul Brooks and Wickmott held catches.
Luke Summerfield (45) and Rameshkumar (45) led the way with the bat for Penarth, who lost opener James Erasmus (29) retired hurt after pulling a calf muscle.
On Saturday, Monmouth 1st XI go to Cardiff to face new league leaders Bay Dragons 1st XI (12.30pm).
Captain Neil Saunders and Kieran Shaw both snapped up four wickets in Monmouth Seconds’ crushing eight-wicket victory at Blackwood Town Thirds in Division 12 East.
Shaw took 4-10 from eight overs and Saunders bagged 4-15 as an impressive Monmouth, sponsored by Latorre Consultancy, shot out Blackwood for 70 in the 26th over.
Jim Barker (1-20) and Tony Brennan (1-22 from eight overs) also picked up wickets for Monmouth, while Barker (2) and wicketkeeper Barry Jones (2) both held catches.
Monmouth’s batters wasted little time in reaching the target as opener Matt Williams (25 not out) and Shaw (20) propelled the visitors to 73-2 after just 9.3 overs.
It was a powerful win for Monmouth, who are third and host unbeaten leaders Friends Union 1st XI at the Sports Ground on Saturday (12.30pm).
On Saturday, Monmouth 3rds travel to Pontymister & Crosskeys 3rds in Div 13 East (12.30pm).
Meanwhile, a quick-fire 41 from teenager Jake Teague was the highlight in Monmouth’s five-wicket defeat at Newport Tigers in the Newport and District Midweek League last week.
Matt Williams (20), Gareth Tyler (18) and Harry Williams (11 not out) also made contributions in lifting Ben McCluskey’s midweek side to 131-7 from 18 overs.
After the break, Monmouth’s bowler Delreeve (2-24), debutant Sarder Rahman (2-27) and McCluskey (1-53) made inroads before Tigers overhauled the visitors’ total.
Meanwhile, Monmouth’s midweek team, sponsored by Gwalia Consulting Ltd, were returning to Newport last night (Wednesday, June 14,) to face Maindee A in their latest league fixture.