BREAM claimed their biggest win, certainly within living memory, with victory in the Papa John’s Counties Two South Plate over Chipstead.
Momentum in the game changed hands on several occasions as these two evenly matched sides tried to get the advantage.
Bream started strongly and were quickly threatening to get the scoreboard moving.
The breakthrough came after 11 minutes when Bream were awarded a penalty and opted to kick to the corner.
The Bream forwards came up against some determined defence from the Surrey side and the ball eventually found to Elliott Teague.
Teague, who was named Man-of-the-Match went through the middle to score under the posts.
Full-back Jayden Hardy made no mistake with the kick and Bream were ahead 0-7.
Ten minutes later and Chipstead were on the scoreboard with a try from their Number Eight.
Bush’s conversion attempt failed and Bream were two points ahead at 5-7.
Bream re-took the lead with five minutes to go with a try and conversion of quality.
The chance came when Chipstead fumbled in their own half and Harry Davies – with the line in sight – surged through a gap only to be brought down.
Bream recycled the ball and it made its way out to the wing and Ben Jones.
With the touchline precariously close, Jones used his pace to cross the line for Bream’s second try.
Hardy faced a difficult kick from the touchline at Saracens’ StoneX Stadium but he made it look easy as the ball sailed between the uprights.
The Forest side were 5-14 ahead with just minutes of the first half remaining but there was to be another twist.
With 40 minutes approaching, the Chipstead forwards trundled over the line but the referee decided the ball had been held up.
But the official was playing advantage and Chipstead opted for the scrum where they had been having some success.
The scrum moved forward for the try and the extras reduced the deficit to two points.
A minute into the second half and Chipstead had the opportunity to make it 15-14 but the penalty was scuffed and the ball hit the underside of the bar.
A minute or so later, they corrected the error to take the lead for the first time.
Bream had the opportunity to extend their lead after five minutes but Hardy’s penalty drifted wide.
Ten minutes into the second period, Jones looked set to claim his second but he was pushed off the ball as he was about to touch down.
The referee awarded the penalty try and Chipstead’s Tom Collier saw yellow.
The final minutes were extremely tense as Chipstead threw everything at getting the converted try they needed to nick the win.
With 80 minutes up, Bream conceded a penalty on their line which Ryan Duke quickly picked up and darted over for 20-21.
The conversion would decide it but Bush’s kick came off the upright.
Chipstead continued to press for the rest of the five minutes added time but the referee blew for full-time when they knocked on.
Bream will be looking to add some more silver this Friday (May 12) when they take on Drybrook in the Forest Combination Junior Cup at Berry Hill.