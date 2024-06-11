Hartpury University and Hartpury College are celebrating a record 19 national titles and numerous other accolades.
In netball they secured five titles, emerging as national England Schools winners, as well as champions at the County and Regional England Schools level.
They also triumphed in the AoC Premier League, the AoC National Championship, and were finalists in the BUCS Division One.
Women’s Football
The Hartpury Women’s Football Academy won three national titles: England Colleges’ Women’s Premier League, the England Colleges National Playoff, and the AoC National Championship.
They also reached the finals of the England Colleges National Cup and the BUCS Futsal National Championship.
The men’s football team won three national titles: the England Colleges Premier League, the England Colleges National Playoff, and the BUCS National Championship.
The university’s Hellenic League team won Division One earning promotion to Step Five.
The women’s rugby academy also won five national titles: the AoC National League, the Continental Tyres Schools Cup, the BUCS National League, the BUCS National Championship, and the BUCS Seven National Championship. The men’s rugby team won the ACE South League and the ACE National League Playoff and BUCS National Sevens Plate competition
Hartpury RFC finished fifth in rugby’s Championship,their highest ever finish.
Hartpury’s Golf Academy showcased their talent by winning the Intercollegiate Tour (ICT) National College title.
Hartpury’s Rowing Academy secured a national title in the female double category at the BUCS regatta.
The rowers also secured Hartpury’s most successful National Schools Regatta ever, setting two new records--
Tom Radcliffe, Director of Elite Sport at Hartpury University and Hartpury College said: “This record-breaking year of sporting success is testament to the hard work, dedication, and talent of our student athletes as well as the entire coaching and support team.