Mark Abel, an NHS administrator from Herefordshire and Worcestershire Health and Care NHS Trust, has won a silver medal at an international snow sports competition in Colorado, USA, for wounded, injured, and sick members of the armed forces. Participating as a part of the Armed Forces Para-Snowsport Team (AFPST), Mark competed in snowboarding, alpine, and Nordic skiing events alongside over 80 members of the armed forces and veterans from around the globe.
Having learned to ski at the age of 16 when he joined the army, Mark had to relearn the sport after unexpectedly losing his sight in 2011. The following year, he discovered visually impaired skiing and attended ski camps worldwide to hone his skills in Paralympic alpine skiing.
However, in 2017, Mark had to take a break from the sport following the tragic death of his son. "My world was collapsing around me," Mark shared. With the help and support of his ski guide and AFPST, he returned to the snow in 2021 and has since regained his confidence.
Winning the silver medal in the slalom race marked a significant achievement for both Mark and his guide, the result of hard work and excellent coaching from the AFPST. "It was very emotional getting the medal, all the highs and lows in the past and the hard work that both myself and my guide had put into this," Mark expressed.
Laura Abbott, Mark's manager in the Inpatient Pathway Team, congratulated him on behalf of his colleagues, saying, "He never ceases to amaze us with his abundance of skills. Well done."