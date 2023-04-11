Up to this stage of the match the penalty count was weighing heavily against the visitors, but penalties conceded by Newent gave Stow possession in the opposition’s 22 for the first time since the game’s early stages. They battered away at the home line through many phases, but the Newent defence was in no mood to let them pass and eventually won a turnover when they stopped a maul, Will Hartland getting the plaudits for the key intervention in holding it up. The ball was cleared to touch and referee Chris Thomas blew for half-time.