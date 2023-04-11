NEWENT played with pace and precision in scoring nine tries to advance to the last 16 of this new competition at the expense of Stow, writes Simon Barker.
The game was not as one-sided as the score might suggest, with the first-time visitors to the Rec having an abundance of territory and possession in the second half, but Newent’s defence was as clinical as their attack and they had the added satisfaction of keeping their line intact despite Stow’s best efforts.
Newent got off to a fast start, with a try by skipper Dan Fletcher from a quick tap and go after Stow were penalised at a line-out 20m from their line. Tom Webb added the extras.
NewStow responded immediately with a break from halfway and it took a fine tackle from right-wing Fin Mellis deep in Newent’s 22 to prevent a try.
Newent were soon back on the attack, as Stow conceded penalties, and added a second try from a line-out 20m out. Ben Vincent trucked up the middle before quick ball from the ruck and a lovely long pass set up left-wing Nathan Brooks for a good finish in the corner.
Another penalty line-out in Stow’s 22 provided the platform for Newent’s third try. The ball was recycled quickly through several phases before some neat footwork from Will Hartland saw the outside centre crossed near the posts. Tom Webb converted.
The home pack had established dominance at the scrum and took a heel against head 10m from the Stow line. Ben Vincent picked up from the base of the scrum but was stopped just short of the line. More quick recycling put Tom Webb in space and Newent’s fly-half managed to touch down under the posts despite being hit by a big cover tackle, before adding the extras himself.
Newent’s dominant scrum was the source of their fifth try just past the half-hour mark. This time it was a home put-in and the pack marched forward for Ben Vincent to claim the touch down. The conversion was off-target, but the hosts had scored at a rate of a point per minute to establish a 31-0 lead.
Up to this stage of the match the penalty count was weighing heavily against the visitors, but penalties conceded by Newent gave Stow possession in the opposition’s 22 for the first time since the game’s early stages. They battered away at the home line through many phases, but the Newent defence was in no mood to let them pass and eventually won a turnover when they stopped a maul, Will Hartland getting the plaudits for the key intervention in holding it up. The ball was cleared to touch and referee Chris Thomas blew for half-time.
The second-half started as the first had ended, with Stow camped in Newent territory after their deep restart kick was knocked on. Nathan Brooks tackled his opposite number into touch to prevent a try in the right-hand corner, but Stow kept up the pressure as the hosts conceded a string of penalties for offside or breakdown offences. From one such tapped penalty Stow’s big tighthead Lewis Chapman took the ball on the charge but was held up over the line.
Newent’s blindside Ben Kindred had been shown a yellow card after one penalty too many and he was joined on the side-line by Dan Fletcher after another offence at a breakdown. Temporarily reduced to 13 players and having spent a full 15 minutes defending their line, Newent regained the initiative with a try out of nowhere. Tom Webb kicked into space downfield from inside his 22 and the ball bounced up nicely for Fin Mellis to run onto at full pace. He drew the full back before feeding fellow winger Nathan Brooks for a finish in the left-hand corner.
With the game into its final quarter, Ben Vincent broke tackles in midfield before charging away deep into Stow’s 22 where the visitor’s conceded a penalty at the ruck. Newent opted for a scrum and as their pack marched towards the line Stow were penalised again to concede a penalty try.
When Stow conceded another penalty in their 22, following good work by Newent’s replacement centre Raff Phillips, the hosts opted for a tap and go. Quick hands saw second row Jack Devries cross unopposed to complete a move from the training ground.
Stow refused to throw in the towel and had a final attacking opportunity from a penalty lineout 5m out, but their throw-in was not straight. Instead the final word belonged to Newent, as Ben Vincent made another great break through the middle. He found Will Hartland in support and when the outside centre was caught inches short of the line Newent’s dynamic No 8 was first to the ball, touching down in ‘cauldron corner’ for the try which brought up the 50 points. Doug Long’s conversion attempt, just off target, was the final play of the game.
Newent: D Long; N Brooks, W Hartland, D Fletcher (Capt.), F Mellis; T Webb, J Preston; N Awford, F Nottingham, T Woodman; M Henry, Jack Devries; B Kindred, L Oakey, B Vincent. Replacements: D Boon, R Phillips, J Ivell.