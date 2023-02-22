NEWENT Cricket Club have announced the return of leg spinning all-rounder Paddy Thompson to the club.
He moved to Worcestershire County Premier side Pershore three seasons ago to improve his game and gain more experience.
But he never really cut ties with the club and has been a regular in the Gloucester Wednesday Evening League team and is now keen to return and play at Three Ashes on a Saturday afternoon.
Jack Cowles, first team captain, said: “It is great to have Paddy back. He will be very much part of our plans for the 2023 season.
“He is a great player, full of energy and will have a huge impact on the game.”
Having progressed through the junior ranks of the club, Paddy represented Herefordshire and Worcestershire at age group level, where he made a real impact with his accurate leg spinners.
Returning his best figures of 5/19 in the 2022 campaign Paddy is eager to set foot on the Three Ashes ground once again,
He said: “I’m looking forward to the new season.
“It’s great to be back at Three Ashes and there are a fantastic bunch of players to play with.
“ I am excited by the plans for the club moving forward and hope to be able to contribute.”
Newent has three senior sides who play in Division Twp of the Gloucestershire Cricket League and the KW Bell Divisions One and Two West.
The club offers cricket to all abilities and is always looking for new members, contact Andy Duggan on 07891 025295.