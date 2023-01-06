THE Seniors at Forest Hills were able to get back out onto the course for a Yellow tee Bowmaker after the snow.
Each of the 13 teams managed to beat the par score of 72, and the winners, were the quartet of Mark Graham, Colin Laver, Roger Hall and Mike Connon with 88.
Countback was called upon to separate the remainder of the podium places, as John Auton, Robin Leamon, Mike Wallis and Keith Hurd edged out Steve Keepax, Alex Harvey, Mark Barnard and David Forshaw, when both teams ended up on 86 points.
There were six claims on the twos kitty by David Forshaw, Mark Graham, Phil Hughes, Steve Keepax, Terry Osborne and Colin White.
Steve Jones won Division One of the latest Saturday Stableford, with his score of 40 points. Gary Davies with 39, was second on countback from Mike Parry.
Gene Lewis was the winner of Division Two, with 39 points. Andy Shelton was second on 37, and Keith Fliton third with 36.
The latest round of the Seniors’ Winter League that had to be rearranged following the recent monsoon conditions, was set up as an American Greensomes Foursomes, and, 17 of the 29 pairs managed a score of par or better.
Darren Page and Colin Lewis, , took the spoils for the third time in eight rounds of the Seniors’ Winter League, as they again came out on top, with their score of a nett 64.
Kevin Doyle and Glyn Earle were second with 65, on countback from Andy Shelton and John Watkins.
At the mid-point of the league, 11 of the 31 pairs entered, have yet to accumulate more than 10 points.
The top four are John Binnie/Mike Simmonds, (79), Darren Page/Colin Lewis, (66), Alex Harvey/Barry Klein, (61), and Kevin Doyle/Glyn Earle, (54).
After all 16 rounds have been completed, the top eight pairs will then play in a knock-out, to determine the overall winner.