On Saturday (April 29) the sun shone and Monmouth parkrun director and Spirit of Monmouth member Andy Hillis welcomed 133 keen runners to the 39th 5k event at Chippenham playing fields, reports VICKY ROBERTS.
Club mate Faye Johnson proved fastest woman in 10th overall in 20.34, while Spirit’s Martin Blakebrough flew around Monmouth’s sports ground in a PB 21mins 15secs, placing fastest over-60 runner.
Fastest on the day was Alan Davies in a seriously quick 17.01, who pipped Les Croupiers’ Tom Flitcoft by eight seconds.
Monmouth Rock Up and Run over-55 Toni Merola finished in 24.33, while Spirit’s Rachel Waters crossed in 25.04.
On Sunday the weather turned to drizzle and six Spirit members took part in Rogue Runs’ Bluebell Blunder starting and finishing near Bigsweir Bridge.
This was a Spirit club championship race, and runners were keen to make their mark in the 104-strong field, with the men taking the overall team prize.
The course was 10k and started with an uphill stretch, then on to beautiful trails.
The views of Bigsweir Bridge and the River Wye were covered in mist, but the valley which led to Redbrook along the Offa’s Dyke Path was visible.
Runners headed southwards to Codora Woods before reaching open fields and woods carpeted with bluebells.
First home was James Smith of Severn AC in 47.24, with Caroline McAleese of Vegan Runners fastest woman in fourth overall in 49.45.
A fantastic team effort for Spirit of Monmouth was capped with a storming run from Katie Adams who was second fastest woman in fifth overall and fastest over-40 lady in 50.40.
Barry Burns was second over-50 man in 54.00, while club mate Brian Evans crossed in 56.01 to place third fastest over-50 man.
Renske Bouwens in 58.16 was fastest over-50 woman and described the run as a ‘beautiful woodland trail race, with some gruelling tough climbs, finished with a view of fields full of lovely bluebells and a well deserved cake’.
Maixent Gaillard was on form coming home second over-45 man in 63.24, while Nick Sloper defied some knee troubles to finish in 68.48.
Spirit of Monmouth will be taking part in their first league race of the season in the GLCL road series this week at Parc Brun Bach.
