THIRTEEN past Captains of the Forest of Dean Golf Club got together on Wednesday, May 17 for the first of three events in 2023 to play for the Past Captains’ Memorial Bowl.
The 2023 Past Captains’ Captain Albert Weager must have performed a sun dance as the weather on the day was perfect following weeks of rain.
After a slow start, eventual winner Dave Thomas played very steadily to win the trophy by three points from Colin Wilson and Andy Barrow.
The event was followed by a meal and presentation in the clubhouse at Bells.
Pictured from left to right are Past Captains’ Captain Albert Weager, winner Dave Thomas and club President Steve Webley.