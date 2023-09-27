A BRIGHT afternoon in Churchdown saw the travelling Green Army at the home of Chosen Hill, who have had a good unbeaten start to the season with two wins and a draw, writes Chris Tingle.
Playing down the slope, the home team made the better start with a try and conversion after only four minutes, followed by a penalty after eight, giving them an early 10 point lead.
Much to the relief of the travelling support Drybrook then pulled themselves together and started to play some blistering rugby up the slope led by centre Morgan Davies, who if he continues in his current form could still be a late call-up to the Welsh squad for the World Cup!
One of his breaks led to a try scoring opportunity, but his pass was deliberately knocked on by the home team’s full-back, who received a yellow card and Drybrook were awarded a penalty try.
Davies soon after put his side in the lead following a good attacking move from the Drybrook backs, which left him clear to go in for a well deserved try, converted by Sonny Greenman.
The home team rallied and forced Drybrook back with some astute line kicking. The pressure led to a penalty, which they kicked, to bring the scores back to 13-14.
Drybrook then picked up a yellow and Glen Nott was forced to sit out – but it galvanised them and they finished the half strongly with Luke Roberts taking the offload from Greenman to go in for an unconverted try, for 9-13 at the break.
The second half looked ominous for the home team with Drybrook having far the better at the set piece and their backs looking dangerous every time they had the ball.
It was not long after the restart that the Drybrook pack shunted their opponents back over their own line, for a pushover try, with captain Mitch Bourne touching down. Greenman converted and Drybrook had the try bonus point in the bag.
In all honesty Drybrook should have been able to go on to a big victory, but a number of things combined to prevent them. The home team suffered a number of injuries which interrupted the flow of the game, the away team had seemed to incur the wrath of the referee and were penalised on numerous occasions, causing frustration for players, spectators and the coaches looking on.
Chosen Hill were defending stoutly and it took a good line break by Will Greenway, who fed Mitch Hale to set up play in the home team’s 22. The ball was quickly recycled and fed out to winger Roberts who was able to cross for his second try of the afternoon. The score was now 13-33 and the away team looked favourites to add more.
Chosen Hill were not quite done though and following a period of sustained possession they managed to cross the line for their third try. This gave them the impetus to go for a bonus point of their own but with Drybrook in the ascendancy it was not to be.
Drybrook will be pleased to have gained a five point win away from home, although in truth they know the final score should have had a greater margin That said there was plenty to be positive about, the set piece was again on top and when the backs did move the ball it was done at pace and looked pleasing on the eye for all who watched.
Morgan Davis had a fine game in the centre while the Drybrook back row always looked to carry hard and dominated the breakdown.
Chosen Hill were excellent hosts and we look forward to their visit later in the season.
On Saturday, Drybrook play Chippenham at home and will be looking to build on this performance with another good win.