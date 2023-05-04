MONMOUTH Cricket Club will be aiming to kick-off their South-East Wales League campaign this Saturday after rain washed out last weekend’s programme.
The players were left frustrated when, perhaps rather unsurprisingly due to the wet weather, their three scheduled league matches were cancelled on Saturday morning.
This Saturday (May 13), Monmouth 1st XI, under Gareth Jones’ captaincy, will be hosting St Fagans Thirds at the Sports Ground in Division 7.
Monmouth Seconds, led by Neil Saunders, will make the short trip to neighbouring Llanarth Seconds for a local derby in Division 12 East. And Chris Powles’ Monmouth Thirds will be entertaining Malpas Thirds at Chippenham Fields in Division 13 East. All matches start at 12.30pm.
Monmouth, sponsored by Bürkert Fluid Control Systems and Latorre Consultancy, were hoping to resume their Newport and District Midweek League programme this week against Maindee A at Chippenham Fields.
An impressive opening stand between teenagers Will Hickmott and Jake Teague was the highlight as Monmouth’s midweek team went down by 112 runs in their inaugural fixture at Newport Tigers last week.
In reply to Newport’s daunting 219-3 from 18 overs, Hickmott (40) and Teague (25) batted with intelligence and maturity in Monmouth’s innings.
Newcomer Harry Desroy (16) and Andrew Dobbie (8) also gained valuable batting practice as Monmouth responded with 107-3 against a very strong Tigers’ outfit.
Henry Sullivan and his father, Haddon Sullivan, made their debuts for Monmouth, while there were strong performances in the field from captain Ben McCluskey, Dannie Stone, Nadia Mackey, Tom Russell and Chris Margetts. Abid Masood (101 not out) and Irfan Ali (58) shone for the Tigers.
Meanwhile, outdoor seniors’ nets continue on Thursdays from 5.30pm as does girls’ and women’s training. Girls, aged 9 to 13 years: 5.30pm to 6.15pm; women’s softball, aged 13 years and upwards: 6.15pm to 7.15pm; women’s hardball: 7.15pm onwards.
Junior training for the club’s Gwent Youth League age-group teams continues on Wednesdays at the Sports Ground. Training for the Under-9s: 5.30pm to 6.30pm; Under-11s, Under-13s and Under-15s: 6.45pm to 7.45pm.
And the club’s Summer All Stars & Dynamos coaching programme for 5 to 11-year-olds takes place at the Sports Ground this Saturday from 9.30am to 10.30am.
To sign-up for All Stars & Dynamos, junior or senior cricket, please contact chairman, Dave Walters, by emailing [email protected]