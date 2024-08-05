THE COUNTDOWN is on for the highly anticipated Hills Ford Stages Open Day, set to take place on Sunday, August 11 at the Ledbury Rugby Club.
This year's Open Day promises an in-depth exploration of rallying, offering visitors a rare glimpse into every facet of the sport. Attendees will have the unique opportunity to tour the inner workings of Rally HQ, interact with rally officials, and learn from marshals and competitors.
Demonstrations from rescue and recovery units, along with safety car showcases, will also highlight the critical roles these teams play in ensuring rally success.
The event will also spotlight various ways to get involved in rallying. Residents are encouraged to explore opportunities as marshals, gaining insight from some of the world's most esteemed rally officials and potentially forming lasting connections within the motorsport community.
Educational opportunities will also be featured, with Harper Adams University showcasing their ‘Rallying The Right Way’ program. This program offers practical demonstrations and a peek into the rallying industry, from engineering to journalism.
Car enthusiasts will be thrilled to see an impressive lineup of vehicles, including Colin McRae’s iconic 1994 RS Cosworth, historic Minis, and Ford Escort Mark 1s. Visitors will have the chance to chat with car owners, learn about the rich history of each vehicle, and even experience a co-driver’s seat.
Silverstone Rally School will also be on hand to offer valuable driving insights, providing a taste of the skills required for both rally driving and improving everyday driving techniques.