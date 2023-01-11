An Old Monmothian has been named in the England Under-20 Elite Player Squad for the 2023 campaign, ahead of the U20 Six Nations starting next month.
But former Monmouth School 1st XV captain Joe Jenkins is also qualified to play for Wales, and rugby pundits this side of the border have predicted a tug of war over his long-term international allegiance
The 19-year-old, who plays at centre for Bristol Bears, is currently preparing for a Six Nations England opener against Scotland on Friday, February 3 (7pm) at Twickenham Stoop.
England convened for a camp at Bisham Abbey National Sports Centre earlier this month ahead of trial matches against Oxford University last weekend and Loughborough University this Saturday (January 21). And in addition to the Six Nations, England U20s will compete in the World Rugby U20 Championship this summer.
Joe was last season’s 1st XV vice-captain at Monmouth School for Boys, and a Deputy Head Boy.
Earlier this season, he became the youngest rugby player in history to start for Bristol Bears in a Premiership fixture when he played against Saracens in November.
Joe is now part of the Bristol Bears Academy having cut his rugby teeth with Hereford RFC at Wyeside and making his first-team debut for Bristol in a pre-season game against the Dragons at Rodney Parade in Newport.
But WalesOnline has warned fans here that the 19-year-old is “widely considered to be one of the brightest prospects in the English game” and is in danger of being lost to the old enemy, despite U20 capped players being allowed to swap allegiance at senior level.
“Having been born in Halifax, Jenkins qualifies for Wales through his father’s side of the family who originally hail from Llanharan and played for Newport Schools,” they said.
WalesOnline also highlighted the case of fellow back Josh Hathaway, capped last year by Wales U20s, but as a Hartpury College student now selected alongside Jenkins in the England set-up.
They added: “Wales is at risk of losing two of its brightest rugby prospects to England.
“And while both players are not lost to Wales, senior figures at the Welsh Rugby Union will be doing all they can to ensure their long-term future lies this side of the Severn Bridge.”
England U20 Six Nations home fixtures are:
Friday 3rd February: England v Scotland – 7pm– Twickenham Stoop, London.
Friday 10th February: England v Italy – 7pm – Kingsholm Stadium, Gloucester.
Friday 24th February: Wales v England – 7.15pm – Stadiwm CSM Stadium, Colwyn Bay.
Friday 10th March: England v France – 8pm – The Recreation Ground, Bath.