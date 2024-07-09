Hartpury University and Hartpury College are celebrating a record number of achievements across various sports. The institution’s sports academy has secured a total of 19 national titles and numerous other accolades, making the 2023/24 academic year its most successful to date.
Netball
Netball has been a standout sport for Hartpury University and Hartpury College, with the team clinching an impressive five national titles. They emerged as the National England Schools winners, as well as champions at the County and Regional England Schools level.
Additionally, they triumphed in the AoC Premier League, the AoC National Championship, and were finalists in the BUCS Division One.
Women’s Football
The Hartpury Women’s Football Academy also had a remarkable season, securing three national titles. They emerged as winners in the England College’s Women’s Premier League and the England Colleges National Playoff, and the AoC National Championship. They also reached the finals of the England Colleges National Cup and the BUCS Futsal National Championship.
Men’s Football
Not to be outdone, the men’s football team also had a successful campaign, clinching three national titles. They were finalists in the National England Schools competition and emerged as winners in the England Colleges Premier League, the England Colleges National Playoff, and the BUCS National Championship. Additionally, Hartpury University FC’s Hellenic League Division one team secured the top spot, earning promotion to Step 5.
Women’s Rugby
The women’s rugby academy showcased their dominance by securing an impressive five national titles. They emerged as winners in the AoC National League, the Continental Tyres Schools Cup, the BUCS National League, the BUCS National Championship, and the BUCS 7s National Championship. Furthermore, the Gloucester Hartpury RFC team topped the Women’s Rugby Premiership, winning all 14 games and qualifying for the Playoff semi-finals.
Men’s Rugby
The men’s rugby team also had a successful season, securing two national titles. They emerged as winners in the ACE South League and the ACE National League Playoff. Additionally, they were victorious in the BUCS National 7s Plate competition after exiting the BUCS National Championship knockout stage.
Hartpury RFC finished 5th in the Championship Rugby table, securing their highest ever finish. With the 10 teams in the Premiership, this means Hartpury RFC have finished in the top 15 club teams in the country.
Golf
Hartpury’s Golf Academy showcased their talent by winning the Intercollegiate Tour (ICT) National College title.
Rowing
Hartpury’s Rowing Academy secured a national title in the female double category at the BUCS regatta.
The rowers also secured Hartpury’s most successful National Schools Regatta ever, setting two new records and building anticipation for the remaining events of the season, notably the Henley Women’s and Henley Royal Regattas.
Tom Radcliffe, Director of Elite Sport at Hartpury University and Hartpury College said: “This record-breaking year of sporting success is testament to the hard work, dedication, and talent of our student athletes as well as the entire coaching and support team. I am incredibly proud of their achievements and the way they have represented Hartpury University and Hartpury College. I am confident that this is still the beginning of even greater achievements to come, and young people looking to pursue their sporting goals whilst receiving a high-quality education can be confident when applying to study with us in future.”
Professor Andy Collop, Vice-Chancellor, Principal and CEO of Hartpury University and Hartpury College said: “The outstanding performances of our sports teams reflect the commitment to excellence that Hartpury University and Hartpury College embodies. These achievements highlight the success of our dual career pathway that nurtures our students’ athletic abilities alongside their academic pursuits.
“I want to congratulate students and staff who continue to make Hartpury University and Hartpury College a formidable opponent both in the classroom and in the sporting arena.”